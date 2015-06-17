Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Brock Holt had just become the 21st player in Boston Red Sox history to hit for the cycle, the first since John Valentin 19 years ago.

Still, Pablo Sandoval made like he was unimpressed.

“Hey Brock,” the Red Sox jovial third baseman shouted, “do it twice.”

Holt laughed.

Laughter has been in short supply around the Red Sox these days. But 18 hits -- including Holt’s single, double, triple and home run -- and a strong start from lefty Wade Miley sparked a 9-4 victory Tuesday and snapped a seven-game losing streak that had left everybody on edge.

The first player to hit for the cycle in 2015 was considered a backup when the season began. But Holt plays almost every position on the field, and his versatility has left him in the lineup almost every day for manager John Farrell.

Farrell didn’t have much choice Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia (knee) and left fielder Hanley Ramirez (back) were unavailable, so Holt got the start at second.

Holt was still smiling more than an hour after his eighth-inning triple completed his historic day.

“Obviously I knew I needed a triple,” he said. “I didn’t expect to hit one, but as soon as the barrel hit the ball I was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.’ Because once it gets in the triangle (in center field at Fenway Park) anything is possible. So I was just running on my horses and it worked out.”

Holt began the day with a leadoff double, scoring in the first inning after Mookie Betts drove him in with one of his three hits on the day. Holt singled in the fifth, hit an opposite-field home run over the Green Monster in the seventh and hit a looping triple into the center-field triangle in the eighth.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-4, 5.45 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 4-4, 3.56 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--UTL Brock Holt became the first Red Sox player to hit for the cycle since John Valentin did so June 6, 1996. The utility man, playing second base in Tuesday’s 9-4 win over the Atlanta Braves, doubled in the first, singled in the fifth, homered in the seventh, and hit his historic triple with two outs in the eighth. “I tried to soak it all in,” Holt said. “Looked in my dugout, teammates were all pretty pumped, on top of the step. It’s pretty special to do this, and to get the win is the biggest thing, but something I’ll remember for a while.”

--LHP Wade Miley didn’t have anything to complain about in Tuesday’s start, tying a season high with eight strikeouts while allowing two earned runs, five hits, and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander’s last outing ended in a screaming match with Red Sox manager John Farrell in the dugout, a moment he was happy to finally move on. “I kind of put all that stuff behind me from the last start,” said Miley, who improved to 6-6 on the campaign after throwing a season-high 111 pitches. “I just wanted to go out and try to give the team a chance to win.”

--OF Mookie Betts nearly joined Brock Holt in the winner’s circle. The center fielder finished a home run shy of a cycle of his own, going 3-for-5 with an RBI to record his second-consecutive game with three hits, a career high. Betts was the best bet on the Red Sox’s five-game homestand, batting .700 (7-for-10) with a double, a triple, and a home run.

--OF Alejandro De Aza had his best day as a member of the Red Sox on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs to record his first multi-hit game in Boston. The left fielder joined Boston’s triple parade with one of his own, and he raised his season batting average to .217 (28-for-129) in 40 games.

--RHP Justin Masterson made his final rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday night. The right-hander has been on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis since May 14. He pitched six innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) was held out of the lineup Tuesday with inflammation but nothing structurally wrong. Manager John Farrell is hopeful Pedroia will return in a day or two.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (back) also didn’t play Tuesday after aggravating his mid-back during a swing Monday night. Manager John Farrell said Ramirez should be available Wednesday night.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken knuckle) might begin a rehab assignment as soon as next week. Hanigan, who has been sidelined since May 1, has resumed taking batting practice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It goes without saying, any time a guy hits for the cycle he’s had a stellar day, and that was a day for Brock.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on UTL Brock Holt’s day on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) was held out of the lineup June 16 with inflammation but nothing structurally wrong. Manager John Farrell is hopeful Pedroia will return in a day or two.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (back) did not play June 16 after aggravating his mid-back during a swing June 15 night. Manager John Farrell said Ramirez should be available June 17.

--CF Mookie Betts (sprained lower back) was injured June 12, and he didn’t play June 13-14. He was back in the lineup June 15.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (right thigh tightness) left the June 13 game. He was back in the lineup June 14.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5 before making rehab starts June 10 and June 16 for Pawtucket.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Steven Wright

RHP Heath Hembree

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza