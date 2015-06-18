Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Right-hander Justin Masterson is ready to return to the Boston Red Sox. In what role, though, remains to be seen.

The bullpen seems the most likely.

“We’ve got a decision to be made in the coming days,” manager John Farrell said Wednesday. “I think he’s proven he’s ready to come back. It depends on what role we put him in.”

Masterson made seven starts for the Red Sox and was 2-2 with a 6.37 ERA when he went on the disabled list May 14 with right shoulder tendinitis.

The veteran pitched well in four minor league rehab outings, but his rotation spot as been successfully filled by rookie left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who is 2-1 with a 3.55 ERA in four starts.

“We haven’t ruled out that being in the bullpen,” Farrell said when asked what role Masterson might have when he returns.

“We’ve talked to him, yes,” the manager added. “He understands that this decision isn’t about just one person. What’s best for us is the direction we’ll take at that time.”

Masterson, signed to a one-year deal as a free agent in the offseason, worked six innings from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and allowed four hits and two runs. He had a 3.44 ERA over 18 1/3 innings in his four minor league outings.

The 30-year-old saw time in the Boston bullpen in 2008 and 2009 before being traded to Cleveland. He won 37 games over three seasons with the Indians from 2011 to 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 3-6, 4.22 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-2, 2.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz will return to the scene one of his worst outings a year ago when he faces the Braves on Thursday in Atlanta. He walked eight while failing to get an out in the fourth inning May 26 last season at Turner Field. The Braves, who had four hits, scored six runs off Buchholz, who got a no-decision when the Red Sox rallied. He had a streak of four straight quality starts before allowing 18 hits and eight runs over 10 2/3 in his past two outings this season.

--1B Mike Napoli, who snapped an 0-for-18 slump with two hits on Tuesday, belted his 10th homer of the season Wednesday against the Braves. He is one of just nine players with at least 10 homers each season since 2006. Napoli, who has just a .204 average, has never fallen short of double-figure homers in the majors.

--2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the lineup Wednesday after having his knee drained, but was 0-for-5 with a strikeout. He left four runners on base. Pedroia was hot before taking the day off and has a .307 average.

--LF Hanley Ramirez, who sat out Tuesday’s game with a sore back, was 1-for-4 with a run scored Wednesday against the Braves. He had aggravated his mid-back on a swing Monday. Ramirez is hitting .270 with a team-best 13 homers and 33 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was clearly a full swing. I went out to argue my case.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on being ejected in Wednesday’s game for arguing.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore mid-back) was hurt June 15, and he did not play June 16. Manager John Farrell said Ramirez should be available June 17.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5 before making rehab starts June 10 and June 16 for Pawtucket.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Steven Wright

RHP Heath Hembree

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza