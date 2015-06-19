Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Pablo Sandoval might be in more trouble he originally thought.

The Boston third baseman was benched by the team on Thursday for checking his Instagram during the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s game with Atlanta.

However, Sandoval also violated Major League Baseball’s social media policy, which prohibits the use of electronic equipment from 30 minutes before first pitch until the end of the game. That could land him a suspension or a fine.

“We don’t know if there will be further discipline by Major League Baseball,” Boston manager John Farrell said before Thursday night’s game against the Braves. “We’ve handled things and addressed the situation with Pablo.”

Sandoval was not in the lineup on Thursday, but he is expected to return Friday when the team starts a three-game series in Kansas City. That could change, however, if the league takes further action.

Sandoval took responsibility for his actions and said he deserved the punishment.

“When you grow up, you learn from a lot of things,” he said. “You grow up every single day in your life. You learn from that.”

Sandoval said he was aware of the rule but grabbed his phone to check messages when he ducked into the clubhouse to visit the bathroom between innings. That’s when he “liked” two photos that were posted. A blogger noted the time stamp and called Sandoval out for the infraction.

“I think this is a one-time incident,” Farrell said. “People will say, ‘He’s distracted.’ But that’s not it. Just look at his recent production at the plate.”

Sandoval, who signed a $95 million free-agent contract in the offseason, got off to a slow start but had hit safely in eight straight games dating to June 10 and was hitting .452 (14-for-31) with five doubles and six RBIs in those games.

The hot streak has enabled Sandoval to raise his batting average to .270 with six homers and 23 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-1, 3.05 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 3-6, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1, 3.05 ERA) is coming off his first career loss, when he was ripped for nine earned runs in 4 2/3 innings against Toronto. He had allowed only one earned run and eight hits in his first three starts combined. His Friday start will be his first against the Royals.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (4-6) allowed just two unearned runs in seven innings Thursday at Atlanta. He gave up six hits and one walk while striking out three to earn his first win since June 2. He threw 92 pitches, 63 of them for strikes. Over his past seven starts, Buchholz has a 2.42 ERA. He has not allowed an earned run in his past 15 innings in interleague play.

--2B Brock Holt went 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk and scored three runs Thursday. Holt was 9-for-16 with five runs and two RBIs in the four-game series with Atlanta. Over his past 13 games, he is batting .408 (20-for-49) with seven extra-base hits. “He’s done a great job getting on base,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s become an invaluable guy.”

--3B Pablo Sandoval was benched Thursday for violating the team and league’s social media policy. He is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday in Kansas City. Sandoval has hit safely in eight consecutive games, dating back to June 10, producing a .452 average with five doubles and six RBIs during that span.

--2B Dustin Pedroia sat out Thursday, missing his second game in three days. Pedroia continues to have soreness in his left knee. An MRI prior to the current road trip indicated no structural damage, just an issue with inflammation.

--INF Travis Shaw was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket for the third time and started at third base. He went 0-for-4. Shaw appeared in 58 games for Pawtucket this year, hitting .259 with nine doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs.

--RHP Heath Hembree was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 due to right shoulder inflammation. Hembree appeared in four games for Boston, all in relief, and was 0-0 with an 8.53 ERA. He allowed six runs in 6 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

--LF Hanley Ramirez, who hurt his back Tuesday and did not play Wednesday, returned to the lineup Thursday. He went 0-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He stayed to the edge. They didn’t see a lot of pitches. We needed a deep outing, and we got it.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Clay Buchholz, who didn’t allow an earned run in seven innings Thursday as the Red Sox beat the Braves 5-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore mid-back) was hurt June 15, and he did not play June 16. He was back in the lineup June 17.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) sat out June 16, played June 17, then sat out June 18. An MRI before the current road trip revealed no structural damage. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5 before making rehab starts June 10 and June 16 for Pawtucket.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Steven Wright

RHP Heath Hembree

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza