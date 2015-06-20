Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After being benched Thursday for violating MLB rules by using a cellphone during the game, Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval was back in the lineup Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

Sandoval stroked two hits, his sixth straight multi-hit game, in the 7-3 triumph over the Royals.

Sandoval acknowledged he hit “like” for two woman’s photographs that showed up in his Instagram account during the game at Atlanta.

He received a warning letter from MLB, but was not fined. Manager John Farrell benched Sandoval Thursday for the cellphone violation.

“It was addressed internally,” Farrell said. “It was address by MLB. We put it behind us and focus on tonight.”

“They (MLB) issued a warning. He acknowledged the use of it, admitted to it, and that’s the way they handled it.”

Sandoval discussed the Instagram faux pas Thursday in Atlanta, but not on Friday.

Sandoval caught the final out of the 2014 World Series, a Salvador Perez foul pop up, at Kauffman Stadium. Sandoval and Perez are from Venezuela.

“I’ve known him since he was a little kid,” Sandoval said. “We have fun together. That was a tough moment in his career, the last out in the World Series to your best friend. It’s kind of weird.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 6-6, 4.88 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 6-2, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dustin Pedroia did not play Friday, the third time in four games, because of a sore left knee. Pedroia hit in the indoor cages. “He didn’t experience any soreness, pretty much a day of testing,” manager John Farrell said. “We anticipate him back in the lineup (Saturday).”

--CF Mookie Betts went 4-for-5, his first career four-hit game. He had six three career hit games previously. Betts is hitting .555, 15-for-27, in his past seven games. He ran into a fence June 12 and hurt his lower back, but has been on a terror since. “I‘m not going to try it again,” Betts said. “I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody either. But a couple of days off and I got to get myself together and just come out with a new attitude.”

--3B Pablo Sandoval has a career high six consecutive multi-hit games, the longest by a Red Sox third baseman since Wade Boggs in 1989. He also has a season high nine-game hitting streak.

--RHP Rick Porcello, who draws the Saturday assignment, is 0-5 with a 6.97 ERA in his past five starts. He has allowed 24 runs on 35 hits and six walks in 31 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was finding both corners of the plate, so that’s what I think is way different from the last start.” -- Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, after a win over the Royals on Friday..

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) sat out June 16, played June 17, then sat out June 18-19. An MRI before the current road trip revealed no structural damage. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5 before making rehab starts June 10 and June 16 for Pawtucket.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He might be able to return in late July.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Steven Wright

RHP Heath Hembree

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza