Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Neither third baseman Pablo Sandoval or catcher Blake Swihart were in the Red Sox lineup Sunday after injuries Saturday.

The Red Sox are optimistic both will be able to play soon and not need to go on the disabled list.

Sandoval sprained his left ankle while making a throwing error in the fifth inning. Swihart jammed his fifth toe on his left foot on a slide into third base in the fifth.

The Red Sox are off Monday.

”Comes at a good time,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said. ”We will see how they respond to treatment today and tomorrow or what other testing is needed will be determined over the course of the next 24 hours or so. Hopefully this is short-term for both guys.

“Both guys are sore. We don’t anticipate this is a DL situation for either at this point. But unlikely that either are available (Sunday).”

The Red Sox, however, claimed catcher Erik Kratz off waivers Sunday from the Royals.

Sandy Leon was the catcher and Brock Holt started at third Sunday. First baseman Mike Napoli, who broke in with the Angels as a catcher, was the emergency catcher Sunday, but was not needed. He has not caught since 2012 with the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 5-3, 3.27 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-4, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) began a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Pawtucket. He might be able to return in July.

--C Erik Kratz was claimed off waivers from the Royals. Kratz had been limited to five plate appearances, 0-for-4 and a sacrifice fly, before going on the disabled list May 4 with left foot plantar fasciitis. Kratz, 35, has also played in the majors with the Pirates, Phillies and Blue Jays. Manager John Farrell said the Red Sox claimed Kratz “to protect ourselves” with two catchers injured.

--RHP Joe Kelly, who is 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA in his past five starts, will make his 14th start Tuesday when the Red Sox open a Fenway Park series with three games against the Orioles. Kelly had a no-decision against Baltimore in an April 17 start, allowing two runs on four hits, including a home run, with two walks and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

--CF Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 Sunday, a single shy of the cycle, and is hitting .556 (20-for-36) in a nine-game hitting streak. “He’s a special player,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He can beat out a base hit, he can put down a bunt for a base hit, and drive the ball all over the ball park. It’s a pretty special talent. You see the instincts on the field starting to flourish each and every game.”

--DH David Ortiz belted his 476th home run, passing Hall of Famers Stan Musial and Willie Stargell on the all-time homer chart. “As a kid, you dream of watching these guys playing, but you don’t dream that far, of having your name right next to them with the numbers,” Ortiz said. “If you have a pretty good career and you work hard, you can get there like they did.”

--LHP Wade Miley threw six scoreless innings against the Royals Sunday. It was his third scoreless start of the season. “I was able to make a couple of pitches in situations where we needed it, and I was able to get out of some jams. Overall it was good,” said Miley, who limited the Royals to five singles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the extra-base ability up and down the lineup is starting to come through a little bit more regularly. You look over the month so far, we’re swinging the bat with more authority and with more like the capability this team has.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket. He might be able to return in July.

--C Blake Swihart (injured left foot) will get a precautionary X-ray June 22.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (sprained left ankle) was unavailable to play June 21.

--RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 31, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 5 before making rehab starts June 10 and June 16 for Pawtucket. He threw a bullpen session June 21 and probably will be activated June 23.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He might be able to start a rehab assignment in mid-June.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza