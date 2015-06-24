Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- There was finally reason for some optimism when the Boston Red Sox came off a 3-2 road trip that included winning two out three from the first-place Kansas City Royals over the weekend.

But Tuesday night, opening an important stretch of 10 straight games against their AL East brethren, the Sox fell flat again, losing 6-4 to the Baltimore Orioles.

They are 10-22 against their own division, 3-8 against the Orioles, who are in town for three before the Red Sox go to Tampa Bay for three and Toronto for four.

Tuesday marked another game of shaky starting pitching -- this time Joe Kelly, again -- and also saw the Red Sox strand nine, eight over the first six innings.

“We were able to scratch out some runs -- we just weren’t able to finish it off,” said right fielder Brock Holt, echoing an all-too-familiar refrain with this team.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-5, 7.57 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 4-6, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly’s struggles continued at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, when he lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs against the Baltimore Orioles. He still has one win since beating the Yankees in New York in his first start of the season and he has allowed at least five runs in six of his 14 starts. “I’ve got to go out there and be a little more consistent,” said Kelly, whose spot in the rotation continues to be in jeopardy.

--3B Pablo Sandoval returned to the lineup after missing a game with an ankle sprain and singled his first three times up, driving in a run. In his last 13 games, he is 21-for-50, and he is 14-for-28 during a seven-game hitting streak.

--1B Mike Napoli, dropped down to eighth in the batting order and coming off 3-for-14 road trip, dropped back under the .200 mark (.199) by striking out all four times up. He heard boos after the fourth one end the eighth inning. “It was a rough night for Mike,” said manager John Farrell.

--2B Dustin Pedroia’s ninth-inning RBI double gave him a 16-game home hitting streak, also recorded the 500th walk of his career in the game -- making him the 19th player to walk 500 times with the club.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-0 with two no-decisions in his last four starts, faces the Orioles in the second game of the three-game series on Wednesday night. He is 9-5 with a 3.81 ERA in 18 career appearances (17 starts) against the Birds, the nine wins the second most he has against any team. He lost to the Orioles April 18 at Fenway Park.

--C Blake Swihart suffered a sprained foot Saturday night. He was still out of the lineup Tuesday and is considered day-to-day.

--C Erik Kratz, acquired off waivers when C Blake Swihart was hurt, was added to the Red Sox 25-man roster Tuesday. He did not play Tuesday.

--OF Rusney Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. He batted .230 in 74 at-bats with the Red Sox. “We just need to get him back to playing every day,” said manager John Farrell.

--RHP Justin Masterson, on the DL since May 14 with right shoulder tendinitis, was activated Tuesday. He was added to the bullpen.

--RHP Steven Wright, was 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 games, four starts, with the Red Sox. He was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for RHP Justin Masterson on the roster.

--RF Shane Victorino, on the disabled list with a leg injury, is slated to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. Has been on the DL since May 24.

--C Ryan Hanigan, who suffered a broken right pinkie at the beginning of May, is at Triple-A Pawtucket on a rehab assignment. He appears to be on target for a July 1 return -- the first day he is eligible to come off the 60-day disables list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no questioning the stuff. It’s just the ability to stay with a consistent game plan because of the mislocated pitches.” -- R.ed Sox manager John Farrell, after being ejected in a loss to Baltimore on Tuesday

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) was scheduled to get a precautionary X-ray June 22 and being injured June 21. He did not play June 23, although the injury was diagnosed a sprain. He is day-to-day.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket and appears to be on target for a July 1 return -- the first day he is eligible to come off the DL.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza