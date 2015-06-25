Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Even when the Red Sox win, they risk losing.

What should’ve been a satisfying 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night was tinged with anxiety after left fielder Hanley Ramirez (left hand) and second baseman Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring) exited with injuries that, based on initial testing, might not be as serious as they appeared.

Nevertheless, Red Sox manager John Farrell wasn’t ready to speculate on the severity of the ailments after speaking briefly with the club’s training staff following the game. Farrell also wasn’t prepared to say when Ramirez or Pedroia might return to the lineup.

“We’re still in the process of gathering all the information,” Farrell said. “There’s advanced imaging going on for both Pedey and Hanley. The injuries are what everyone saw, but we don’t have full information yet.”

Ramirez left in the fifth inning after being struck on the hand by a batted ball on a freak play while running between first and second base. He was hit by a line drive off the bat of shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and he left the field immediately shaking his hand in pain. X-rays came back negative, and the Red Sox announced Ramirez was diagnosed with a bruise.

Pedroia’s situation might be more complicated. He exited during a five-run sixth inning, losing his footing around first base and clutching the back of his right leg after stroking a two-run single that gave the Red Sox a 3-1 lead. Although the Red Sox characterized the injury as “right hamstring tightness,” Farrell indicated Pedroia would undergo additional tests.

“What exam was done here obviously didn’t reveal anything concrete,” Farrell said, “so he’s going through a CT scan and X-ray here right now. He slips with his left foot, and when he tried to plant and brace himself with his right foot, the ground gave out or he stepped in a little bit of a hole and wasn’t able to keep solid footing. That’s where he felt it in the hamstring. Any time a player comes off the field, you’re concerned.”

The Red Sox can ill afford to lose Ramirez or Pedroia for any length of time. They are 32-41, 8 1/2 games off the pace in the American League East, and they are two games into a 10-game stretch against division opponents.

“It’s always good to win, but when you lose two guys, it’s tough, two guys that are in the middle of our lineup,” said right-hander Clay Buchholz, who went seven strong innings to beat the Orioles. “It’s going to be big for us. Hopefully, it’s just a little scare and nothing really bad is wrong with them and we’ll get them back out there and get them on the field.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-4, 3.33 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 3-1, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Shane Victorino (calf) began a rehab assignment Wednesday night with Triple-A Pawtucket and went 0-for-2. He is expected to continue playing throughout the week, eventually building up to playing consecutive nine-inning games before returning to the Red Sox.

--RHP Clay Buchholz recovered nicely from a rocky beginning. Buchholz (5-6) needed 36 pitches to get through the first two innings, but he settled down and allowed just one run overall in seven innings. Buchholz struck out seven, walked one and allowed eight hits while picking up his second consecutive win.

--LF Hanley Ramirez’s status for the series finale against Baltimore on Thursday afternoon is uncertain. Ramirez left Wednesday’s game after a line drive by SS Xander Bogaerts hit him on the left hand as he was running to second base. “His hand was pretty swollen,” Bogaerts said.

--2B Dustin Pedroia left Wednesday’s game due to a tight right hamstring. Manager John Farrell said Pedroia lost his footing while rounding first on a single during Boston’s five-run sixth inning. Pedroia was Boston’s second starter to leave the game with an injury. “Things were happening in bunches unfortunately,” Farrell said.

--UT Brock Holt started at first base Wednesday, but he didn’t stay there. Holt moved to left field, then played second base as Boston adjusted its defense when two starters left with injuries. Holt has started at every position except pitcher and catcher in 44 starts this season.

--1B Mike Napoli is riding the wrong kind of streak. Napoli has struck out in six consecutive at-bats after going 0-for-2 Wednesday night. Manager John Farrell tried to give the slumping Napoli the night off after the veteran struck out four times Tuesday, but Napoli was needed when Boston lost LF Hanley Ramirez to an injury. 1B Brock Holt moved to left field. Napoli’s batting average fell to .197.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s David Ortiz. Any given time, you’re a swing of the bat away from putting up one or four.” CF Mookie Betts, on the Boston designated hitter who bashed a two-run homer Wednesday in the Red Sox’s 5-1 win over the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) was hurt June 21. He did not play June 23-24, and he is day-to-day.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket and appears to be on target for a July 1 return -- the first day he is eligible to come off the DL.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF/INF Brock Holt