Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- In the hours before Thursday’s matinee at Fenway Park, the home clubhouse looked like Grand Central Station.

The Boston Red Sox dramatically altered their roster, making six moves that were necessitated either by injuries or underperformance. A recap:

--Second baseman Dustin Pedroia was placed on the 15-day disabled list after being diagnosed with a strained right hamstring. The Sox purchased the contract of Triple-A shortstop Deven Marrero, who will be used as a utility infielder while utility man Brock Holt gets most of the starts at second base.

--With left fielder Hanley Ramirez nursing a bruised left hand, the Sox recalled outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Triple-A Pawtucket and designated emergency catcher Erik Kratz for assignment.

--Right-hander Joe Kelly was optioned to Triple-A after posting a 5.67 ERA in 14 starts. The Sox purchased the contract of reliever Jonathan Aro from Triple-A and moved right-hander Justin Masterson into the rotation to take Kelly’s place.

Got all that?

The biggest loss, of course, figures to be Pedroia, described by manager John Farrell as the Red Sox’s “heart and soul.” Pedroia was injured when he slipped while rounding first base in the sixth inning Wednesday night.

“I’ve never pulled a muscle before,” Pedroia said. “It’s just weird. Right before I hit the bag, my foot kind of slipped out and I hit the bag with my left foot, so I tried to just recover and stop, so I slipped basically. It’s a thing you can’t prevent, man. That’s the part that frustrates me mentally. You work hard in the weight room and in the offseason trying to do things to prevent injury, and little things happen. It’s tough. We’ll get through it. Guys will come together and hold it down until I get back, and then we’ll go.”

Pedroia is batting .306 with nine homers and an .819 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He was particularly hot lately, going 28-for-80 (.350) with a .902 OPS in June.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-8, 5.61 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 3-3, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez might have a Fenway PARK problem. He burst onto the scene in a big way with back-to-back stellar starts to begin his Red Sox career, but he since struggled mightily in two of his three outings at his home ballpark. Rodriguez (3-2) took the loss Thursday after giving up six runs -- all of which came in the fourth inning -- on seven hits in a career-low 3 2/3 innings against Baltimore. Rodriguez has given up 15 earned runs in his past 8 1/3 innings pitched at home. “He retires the first 10 of the game. He was dominant,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “And then he gets in the stretch, they make a little bit of an adjustment, and he’s not commanding the baseball as he was (before) he got into the stretch.”

--LF Alejandro De Aza sure seems to like playing his former team. He snuck a three-run home run around Pesky’s Pole in right field in the fourth inning Thursday to bring Boston within two runs. The long ball was De Aza’s first homer as a member of the Red Sox, and he is batting .348 (9-for-26) with seven RBIs and five extra base hits in his past seven games.

--2B Dustin Pedroia’s loss is a huge one for these Red Sox. Pedroia was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, meaning he will be out until the All-Star break. The former AL MVP is batting .306 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 69 games.

--LF Hanley Ramirez escaped a stint on the disabled list, at least for now. He had to come out of Boston’s game Wednesday night after taking a batted ball off his left wrist. X-rays were negative, but he sat out Thursday. Ramirez is officially listed as day-to-day. He is batting .283 with a team-leading 15 home runs and 38 RBIs through 67 games.

--RHP Joe Kelly will try to work out his issues in the minor leagues, as he was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket before Thursday’s game. Kelly has been inconsistent all season, posting a 2-5 record with a 5.67 ERA, 31 walks and 60 strikeouts in 14 starts.

--RF Jackie Bradley Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He started his third major league stint of the year Thursday, going 2-for-4 to snap an 0-for-30 stretch dating back to 2014. Bradley was hitting .322 with four homers and 16 RBIs in Triple-A this season.

--INF Deven Marrero had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket, and he will fill 2B Dustin Pedroia’s spot on the 25-man roster. The utility infielder hit .241 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 66 minor league games this season.

--RHP Jonathan Aro made his major league debut Thursday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket earlier in the day. Aro gave up one run on four hits and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. He was 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA in 44 2/3 innings over 18 games in the minors this year.

--C Erik Kratz’s career in Boston is over before it even started. The backstop was designated for assignment to make room for OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Kratz went 0-for-4 in four games for Kansas City earlier this season, and the Red Sox acquired him off waivers Sunday. He spent two days on Boston’s active roster but didn’t get into a game.

--INF Jeff Bianchi cleared waivers and was outright to Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 0-for-2 in three games with the Red Sox before he was designated for assignment June 15.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s the heart and soul of our team in the short description of it. The way he plays, what he means in the clubhouse, what he means on the field with his performance -- probably having a career year to date. ... Hopefully, this is on the shorter end of the time missed.” -- Manager John Farrell, on 2B Dustin Pedroia, who went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left wrist) left the June 24 game, and he didn’t play June 25. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) was hurt June 21. He did not play June 23-24, but he was back in the lineup June 25.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket and appears to be on target for a July 1 return -- the first day he is eligible to come off the DL.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jonathan Aro

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Travis Shaw

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.