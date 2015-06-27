Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Part of rookie catcher Blake Swihart’s maturation will be better control behind the plate, after allowing two wild pitches, one of which brought home the tying run in the Boston Red Sox’s 4-3 10-inning win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“That’s still an area that’s on the come for him,” manager John Farrell said. “It’s probably a little bit more technique, controlling the ball after it’s in the dirt, that’s a learned skill and that’s still in the process.”

These were wild pitches and not passed balls, and Boston came into the night fifth in the majors with 31 wild pitches this season. But the Rays tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning when a Rick Porcello pitch got past Swihart, allowing Rays third baseman Evan Longoria to score.

In the eighth, Longoria again advanced on a wild pitch, this time to second base with one out, though Boston got out of the jam by tagging Longoria out at third on a ground ball to shortstop. Swihart went 1-for-4 at the plate and is showing progress, but he’ll have to do the same behind the plate as well.

“It’s a need for him, continues to be,” Farrell said. “There’s always a routine he goes through before a game, and that’s a blocking drill.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 7-6, 4.50 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 2-2, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brock Holt fouled a ball off his shin during Friday’s game, but pushed through the pain and came through with the game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning, the team’s lone hit with runners in scoring position on the night.

--RHP Rick Porcello wasn’t dominating, giving up nine hits in six innings, but he held the Rays to three runs and struck out five batters in Friday’s 4-3 win. Two double plays helped him get out of early jams.

--RHP Koji Uehara was in control in the 10th inning, striking out two of the Rays’ best hitters Evan Longoria and David DeJesus, then getting the final out for a 1-2-3 save, his 15th on the year. Five Boston relievers combined for four shutout innings in the win.

--OF Jackie Bradley, who got his first hit of 2015 on Thursday after an 0-for-12 start, got his first RBI of the season on Friday, hitting a sacrifice fly. He needs to produce at the plate to get consistent starts in the Boston outfield.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kept us in the ballgame. Quality start for him. I thought he threw the ball fairly consistently until that sixth inning.” -- Manager John Farrell, of RHP Rick Porcello, who gave up nine hits but left after six innings Friday with the game tied at 3-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left wrist) left the June 24 game, and he didn’t play June 25-26. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket and appears to be on target for a July 1 return -- the first day he is eligible to come off the DL.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jonathan Aro

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Travis Shaw

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.