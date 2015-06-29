Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox pulled out a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday without one of their key bats, as first baseman Mike Napoli was ejected in the second inning after arguing a called third strike with home-plate umpire Tripp Gibson III.

“He told me I forgot my bat,” Napoli said after the game. “I stopped for a little bit and he said ‘I told you to pick up your bat.’ I pointed at the bat boy, who picks up our bats, and he tossed me. ... It’s kind of embarrassing. I don’t know how you can throw someone out for that.”

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Napoli disputed the call but did not understand the explanation of ejecting him for not picking up his bat.

“To me, I think we all have an issue with that. That’s why we have bat boys,” Farrell said.

Napoli has been outspoken in criticizing the strike zone he’s played with as a hitter, and he said disputing calls he believes to be questionable is something he must do, even if there are sometimes consequences.

“I‘m not trying to get thrown out in the second inning. We have a short bench,” he said. “Enough’s enough. I’ve been getting pitches called off the plate. It’s frustrating. ... I‘m not going to sit there and keep taking it. I‘m going to let him know how I feel, but I don’t do it in a way I‘m going to get tossed. I didn’t do anything wrong to get tossed there. I don’t know. Maybe it’s a rookie mistake, young-guy mistake.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-6, 3.68 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-7, 4.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Deven Marrero made his major league debut as a defensive replacement at second base in the second inning. He went 0-for-3 but made a gem of a play fielding a ground ball well out of most ranges, impressing his teammates.

--RHP Justin Masterson pitched well in his first appearance in six weeks, holding the Rays to one unearned run in five innings for the win. He struck out six while walking none, taking a big step back after missing time with shoulder issues.

--LF Alejandro De Aza continues to swing a hot bat, with his third home run in four games after totaling three in his first 45 games of the season. Boston had three home runs off Rays ace Chris Archer, De Aza’s perhaps the most surprising.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa came through with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three batters and giving up only one hit. His extended appearance gave Boston a bridge to closer Koju Uehara, who closed it out in the ninth.

--LHP Wade Miley gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings on Saturday. He struck out eight and walked two on 106 pitches (65 strikes). The loss drops him to 7-7 for the season with a 4.38 ERA. “I think we did a good job early,” Miley said. “Sandy (Leon) did a good job of mixing up the pitch selection and we were able to execute.”

--RHP Matt Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket before Saturday’s game and gave up two runs in 1 2/3 innings on solo home runs by Rays catch Rene Rivera and third baseman Evan Longoria. Barnes arrived at the ballpark in the early afternoon. ”It’s been a long day,“ Barnes said. ”But that’s part of the profession. You’ve still got to go out there and put up zeroes.

--INF Travis Shaw was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. He has appeared in six games with the Red Sox this season, going 0-for-9 with one walk, one strikeout and one run scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was great to be out there again, having not been in a big-league game in who knows how long. It was great to be able to be out there and throw strikes, and the biggest thing was our boys being able to hit some homers.” -- Red Sox RHP Justin Masterson, after a win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left wrist) left the June 24 game, and he didn’t play June 25-28. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket and appears to be on target for a July 1 return -- the first day he is eligible to come off the DL.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.