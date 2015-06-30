Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Clay Buchholz was doing his thing again Monday, dominating the Toronto Blue Jays on their home field.

He allowed five hits and one run in eight innings as the Boston Red Sox beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in the opener of a four-game series.

The right-hander improved to 10-3 with a 2.21 ERA in 15 starts under the retractable roof of Rogers Centre.

“I like pitching here,” Buchholz said. “I like the mound here. I’ve said it before, I‘m just comfortable on it. I feel good pitching here, and I have my whole career.”

It does not matter where Buchholz pitches these days, he is doing well. He has not allowed a home run since May 21 against the Texas Rangers. He has gone seven starts and 53 2/3 innings without allowing one.

Buchholz has not lost since May 26, and Monday marked his fourth consecutive winning decision over a span of six starts. He went 4-0 with a 2.21 ERA in June.

“He’s been on a really strong run through the entire month,” manager John Farrell said. “Tonight kind of tops off the month he’s had. Eight very strong innings for us. On a night where we needed a starter to go deep, he provided it. He was outstanding. He threw four pitches for strikes. He has pitched really well in this ballpark.”

At this time of year, there are also trade rumors. Buchholz’s name has come up in some of those.

“This is the only place I’ve ever been, and I’d like to be here for as long as I can,” Buchholz said of playing for Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 3-3, 4.33 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 5-3, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will start Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. The 22-year-old rookie lost to the Orioles on Thursday, allowing seven hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings, the shortest outing of his brief career. The Blue Jays had eight hits, three walks and nine runs in 4 2/3 innings in beating Rodriguez and the Red Sox 13-5 on June 14 at Fenway Park.

--OF Shane Victorino (left calf strain) is batting .308 (4-for-13) after four games of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket. He was given a planned day off Monday.

--C Ryan Hanigan (fractured right hand) went 2-for-6 with a double as he played both ends of a doubleheader for Double-A Portland on Monday on his rehab assignment. He caught the first game of the doubleheader and was 0-for-3 while playing the second game as the designated hitter.

--C Erik Kratz, who was designated for assignment by Boston on Thursday, cleared waivers and elected free agency Monday. The 35-year-old did not appear in a game for the Red Sox after going 0-for-4 with one RBI in four games with the Royals earlier this season. Boston claimed him off waivers June 21 from Kansas City.

--SS Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run double in the third inning of the Red Sox’s 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He has seven doubles in his past eight games. He extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is batting .360 (9-for-25).

--RHP Clay Buchholz improved his record at Rogers Centre to 10-3 with a 2.21 ERA in 15 career starts after allowing five hits and one run in eight innings in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays on Monday. He has gone seven consecutive starts without allowing a home run, a string of 53 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Buchholz was on tonight. He’s tough, he’s having a good year.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz, who pitched Boston to a 3-1 win over Toronto on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left wrist) left the June 24 game, and he didn’t play June 25-29. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 27. He appears to be on target for a return July 1, the first day he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.