Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Help is on the way for the Boston Red Sox, as injured players are beginning to return.

Catcher Ryan Hanigan, on the disabled list since May 3 with a fractured right hand, completed his minor league rehab assignment.

“I would anticipate him being here ready to go (Wednesday),” manager John Farrell said Tuesday.

Unless the Red Sox go with three catchers, either Blake Swihart will be optioned to the minors or Sandy Leon will be designated for assignment.

Also expected to return Wednesday is left fielder Hanley Ramirez, who has missed six consecutive games with a sore left hand that was struck by a line drive last week when he was running to second base.

He took batting practice Tuesday before the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, and Farrell declared Ramirez a starter for Wednesday.

An MRI exam performed Monday in Boston came back clean.

“I would expect him in the lineup tomorrow,” Farrell said after Tuesday’s game.

Ramirez was not as certain when asked if he would be ready to play Wednesday.

“I don’t know,” he said.

When told that Farrell said he would be ready, Ramirez said, “He plays for me now?”

Then Ramirez concluded. “Maybe.”

Meanwhile, outfielder Shane Victorino, who is returning from a strained left calf, could return for the series against the Houston Astros that starts Friday at Fenway Park. He is completing his rehab assignment at Double-A Portland.

Victorino is expected to platoon in right field with Alejandro De Aza, who has been playing left field in Ramirez’s absence.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-43

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-8, 5.54 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 8-4, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello will try to end a seven-game winless streak when he starts Wednesday afternoon against the Toronto Jays in the third game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 0-6 with a 7.07 ERA since winning May 16. He is 3-5 with a 4.24 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against the Blue Jays and is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in four games (three starts) at Rogers Centre. He earned a win against the Blue Jays on April 29 at Fenway Park when he allowed two hits, two walks, one run and struck out five in seven innings in a 4-1 Red Sox victory.

--OF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Double-A Portland on Tuesday. He is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment for Portland Wednesday and could be set to rejoin the Red Sox by the weekend.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (bruised left hand) missed his sixth consecutive game Tuesday but is expected to return Wednesday afternoon for the game against the Blue Jays. He has not played since June 24, when he was struck by a batted ball while running to second base. He is on a five-game hitting streak, 9-for-17 (.529).

--C Ryan Hanigan is expected to be activated for the game Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He has played seven games on a rehab assignment, catching in four of them. Hanigan, who played both games of a doubleheader Monday for Double-A Portland but did not play Tuesday, has been on the disabled list since May 3 with a broken finger on his right hand. Unless the Red Sox go with three catchers, either C Blake Swihart will be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket or C Sandy Leon will be designated for assignment.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first home run of the season in the second inning Tuesday in the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. It was his first homer since May 31, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Rays, a span of 248 at-bats.

--CF Mookie Betts was 2-for-5 with a double Tuesday in the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. He is on a 12-game hit streak against Toronto, going 20-for-48 (.416). He has hit in 13 of 14 career games against Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re playing better. Bottom line is we’re making big pitches, particularly some guys coming out of the bullpen, we’re making big pitches with our back against the wall. We’re playing solid defense, and our starters have set the tone and stabilized the game from the outset.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left wrist) left the June 24 game, and he didn’t play June 25-30. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to play July 1.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland from June 27-29. He is expected to return July 1, the first day he is eligible to be activated.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 30. He might rejoin the Red Sox as soon as July 3.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.