Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Rick Porcello may have pitched his way into a vacation.

After Porcello allowed seven hits, including three home runs, and seven runs in two innings Wednesday in the Red Sox’s 11-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston manager John Farrell could elect to pass over the right-hander until after the All-Star break.

That would be easy enough to do because the Red Sox have two days off in their schedule leading to the break, next Monday and Thursday.

It could be the tonic Porcello needs.

He is winless in his past eight starts and lost seven of them. He has not won since May 16 at Seattle.

Porcello (4-9) allowed two home runs and five runs in the first inning Wednesday. His ERA rose to 6.08, the highest in the majors among qualified starting pitchers.

“We haven’t even begun to map out next week,” Farrell said about the possibility of skipping a couple of Porcello’s starts. “We haven’t looked at the rotation as we go through to the break.”

Porcello is painfully aware of what is going wrong.

“I‘m not doing a good job of executing pitches in pressure situations,” he said. “I don’t feel lost. I know what’s going on. I‘m throwing a lot of fat pitches.”

That was the short and sweet answer. Farrell expanded on it.

”It was a quick outing,“ the manager said. ”Pitches up in the strike zone against this team on a day when the ball is carrying as it was, that makes for a tough outing. You get down five quick runs, and that’s a big hole for us to come back from.

”When he elevates, he’s not getting away with any mistakes, and that was the case again today. More consistent location is clearly needed.

“It’s been a tough run for him. It’s been about an eight-start stretch here where he continues to battle. His approach in between starts doesn’t change, his preparation doesn’t change, and yet the results for the work put in are not there.”

All the more reason to make Porcello’s All-Star break a little bit longer. He needs a break, and so do the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 7-7, 4.38 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Matt Boyd, 0-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley will start Thursday in the finale of a four-game series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past nine starts since May 13, going 6-3 with a 3.07 ERA. He took the loss Saturday to the Tampa Bay Rays despite allowing five hits, two walks and two runs in 6 1/3 innings, He is 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in two career outings against the Blue Jays. He allowed eight hits, one walk and four runs in six innings May 8 at Rogers Centre.

--LF Hanley Ramirez returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing six consecutive games with a bruised left hand. He came out of the June 24 game against the Baltimore Orioles after a line drive hit him in the hand as he ran to second base. He tripled in the seventh inning Wednesday in the Red Sox’s 11-2 loss to the Blue Jays, extending his hitting streak to a season-best six games. He is 10-for-21 (.476) in that span.

--C Ryan Hanigan (fractured right hand) is expected to be activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday. He was eligible to return Wednesday after completing his rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Portland, but his flight was delayed and he was late arriving in Toronto. If he is activated Thursday, either C Blake Swihart would be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket or C Sandy Leon would be designated for assignment. Hanigan has been out since May 2. “Everything points to him being activated (Thursday),” manager John Farrell said.

--CF Mookie Betts hit his ninth homer of the season in the eighth inning against LHP Aaron Loup on Wednesday in the Red Sox’s 11-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He has a 13-game hitting streak against Toronto, going 20-for-48 (.416). Betts also forgot how many outs there were, throwing home after catching a fly for the third out of the sixth inning. Betts became the latest Red Sox player to lose track of outs. “There’s no excuse for that,” manager John Farrell said. “Losing track of the outs in the inning, it can’t be accepted.”

--RHP Rick Porcello stretched his losing streak to seven consecutive decisions when he allowed seven hits, including three homers, and seven runs in two innings in an 11-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. “I threw a lot of pitches over the middle of the plate,” he said. It was his shortest start since April 20, 2013, when he lasted two-thirds of an inning against the Angels, allowing nine hits and nine runs. It was the second time he allowed three homers in a start. The previous time was Sept. 4, 2013, at Boston when he was with the Detroit Tigers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t feel lost. I know what’s going on. I‘m throwing a lot of fat pitches.” -- RHP Rick Porcello, after he was hit hard Wednesday in the Red Sox’s 11-2 loss at Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left wrist) left the June 24 game, and he didn’t play June 25-30. He was back in the lineup July 1.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland from June 27-29. He is expected to be activated July 2.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 30. He might rejoin the Red Sox as soon as July 3.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.