Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- A miserable season for the Boston Red Sox is taking an upturn.

By scoring eight runs in the first inning Thursday, mostly against rookie left-hander Matt Boyd, the Red Sox were able to absorb a mediocre effort from their own starter, left-hander Wade Miley, to win 12-6 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was Boston’s 81st game of the season -- the halfway point -- and after a 5-2 road trip, the Red Sox equaled their unimpressive mark after 81 games last season, 37-44.

The winning trip -- two of three at Tampa Bay and three of four at Toronto -- helped the club’s frame of mind.

”Without a doubt,“ manager John Farrell said. ”And a trip that we needed to claw our way back to within six (games of the lead in the American League East).

“Granted, we’re not looking at the scoreboard every night but, at the same time, the way we had gone through the first 2 1/2 months of the season in the division, to go 5-2 was certainly timely, and we go back home with a little momentum.”

The Red Sox open a three-game series Friday with the Houston Astros, who lead the American League West.

“We’re hopeful that it does continue,” Farrell said. “We’ve been able to go through this stretch here with solid starting pitching. Tonight was a little bit shaky, but Wade (Miley) kept it together good enough. Our starters have been able to allow our offense to get on the board early and keep things in check.”

Well, not quite on Thursday. The Red Sox scored eight runs before Miley pitched, and then he gave back half of the lead in the second inning.

Fortunately for Boston, the Blue Jays stranded 14 runners on the night.

“Wade turned in what I would consider a blue-collar night,” Farrell said. “He didn’t have much command, anywhere consistent to where he’s been, but found a way to make some big pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Dan Straily, season debut) at Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 3-2, 5.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson will make his ninth start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. On Sunday, he made his first start after being on the disabled list due to right shoulder tendinitis, and he defeated the Rays, allowing one unearned run and five hits in five innings. He has never faced the Astros. Since the start or 2013, Masterson is 2-3 with a 4.17 ERA in six starts against American League West teams.

--C Ryan Hanigan went 0-for-4 with a walk Thursday in the Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Blue Jays after being activated from the disabled list. He was in the lineup for the first time since May 1, as he was subsequently sidelined due to a fractured right hand. RHP Jonathan Aro was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for him on the 25-man roster. The moves leave the Red Sox with three catchers, including Blake Swihart, who has options remaining, and Sandy Leon, who is out of options. The situation does not figure to last long with OF Shane Victorino (left calf strain) likely to return from the disabled list Friday.

--RHP Jonathan Aro was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday when the Red Sox activated C Ryan Hanigan the disabled list. Aro was 0-0 with an 11.57 ERA in 4 2/3 innings over three appearances with Boston.

--LHP Wade Miley tied his career high with seven walks as he pitched five innings to get the win in a 12-6 decision over the Blue Jays on Thursday. He also walked seven batters against the Rockies on April 27, 2013. He gave up four runs and seven hits Thursday, allowing 14 runners in a game for the first time since Aug. 21, 2014, at Washington. He is 7-3 in his past 10 starts and his 8-7 for the season with a 4.53 ERA.

--CF Mookie Betts had two hits in Boston’s eight-run first inning Thursday in a 12-6 win over Toronto. He finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the game. He has a 14-game hit streak against the Blue Jays, tying 2B Howie Kendrick for the longest active hitting streak against Toronto.

--SS Xander Bogaerts went 4-for-6 with two RBIs Thursday in the Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Blue Jays. He is batting .341 (42-for-123) in 30 games since May 31.

--INF/OF Brock Holt was 4-for-6 Thursday in the Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Blue Jays. He is batting .320 (32-for-100) in 25 games since June 5.

--OF Alejandro De Aza hit his fifth triple in his past 14 games Thursday in the Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Blue Jays. He went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. During the streak, he is 14-for-30 (.467) with three triples, three homers and 11 RBIs.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, going 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. He has been out since late May due to a left thumb strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a grind, no doubt. I had really no fastball command, it was grind. The offense did what they did, it helps out a lot.” -- LHP Wade Miley, who lasted just five innings in the Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland from June 27-29. He was activated July 2.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 2.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 30. He could be activated July 3.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.