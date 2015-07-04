Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It’s funny how quickly things can change in the baseball world.

Friday night, the Red Sox, who have marched back to respectability, were on the brink of a dramatic win at Fenway Park, while the Baltimore Orioles had already lost and the New York Yankees, the other team tied for first in the AL East, had fallen behind in extra innings.

But in a matter of minutes, the Red Sox lost and the Yankees rallied to win, so just like that, what could have been a five-game Red Sox deficit had jumped back to seven.

The last-place Red Sox were 10 games out on June 20, so this was a real chance to get to within five.

But the bullpen, still short because Junichi Tazawa was rested for a fifth straight day and because manager John Farrell would not send closer Koji Uehara out for the 10th inning after throwing 11 pitches in the ninth, was down to Noe Ramirez. The right-hander, summoned earlier in the day, suffered through a disaster in his big league debut and another momentum game was gone for a team that is now 37-45.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 9-3, 4.51 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 6-6, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson, coming off a decent start in his return from the disabled list, was knocked from the game by Houston’s five-run fourth inning on Friday night. He lasted 3 2/3 innings but it wasn’t his shortest start of the season. He went 2 1/3 innings and gave up six runs at Oakland May 12 and then went on the DL with shoulder trouble. This was his first career appearance against the Astros.

--LF Hanley Ramirez continued his hot hitting with his fourth homer during an eight-game hitting streak. He is 12-for-29 with eight RBIs during the streak.

--CF Mookie Betts made an ill-advised attempt to steal third base in the eighth inning Friday night. He was thrown out by catcher Jason Castro. “Hindsight you can always make the right decision,” he said. “If I‘m safe, it’s a great play. If I‘m out, it’s terrible. Obviously, I messed up.”

--DH David Ortiz used his head --literally -- to break up a double play in the fifth inning. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve’s relay throw to first hit a sliding Ortiz in the helmet, and the ball carried all the way into the stands behind first base. Ortiz drove in two more runs, his game-tying double in the eighth inning the 560th of his career, tying him with Eddie Murray and Jeff Kent for 24th place on baseball’s all-time list.

--RHP Noe Ramirez was selected from Pawtucket and added to the bullpen. He made his big-league debut in the 10th inning of an 8-8 game Friday. He hit Jose Altuve with the second pitch he threw and then gave up four runs, two earned. He was 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 26 innings out of the Pawtucket bullpen -- his first trip to Triple-A.

--RHP Clay Buchholz looks to continue his hot streak when he faces the Houston Astros in Game 2 of a three-game series Saturday. He has won his last three starts, allowing two earned runs in 22 innings. He has walked three and struck out 22 over his last four starts. The Lumberton, Texas, native is 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA and a .190 opponents’ batting average in three career starts against the Astros.

--RF Shane Victorino was activated from the disabled list July 3 after missing six weeks with a calf injury. Manager John Farrell said Victorino will be in the lineup on Saturday.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Victorino on the roster.

--C Blake Swihart, who was ticketed for a return to Triple-A with Ryan Hanigan back, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a sprained foot suffered in Kansas City June 20. “He had been playing with some pain, as we know,” said Farrell. “The injury that he suffered to that small left toe is obviously still there. We kind of took a short cut initially to get him back in the lineup. But we’re afforded the ability to give him some added rest right now.”

--RHP Zeke Spruill was designated for assignment. He is 4-4 with two saves in a team-leading 24 appearances (four starts) at Pawtucket.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our offense did a great job tonight. Three times we battled back from being down. Our offense is swinging the bats well.” - Red Sox manager John Farrell, after a 12-8 loss to Houston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal. He began a rehab assignment June 22 with Triple-A Pawtucket, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland from June 27-29. He was activated July 2.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 2.

--RF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 24, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on June 30. He was activated July 3.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Matt Barnes

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF Shane Victorino