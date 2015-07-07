Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Hanley Ramirez was the Boston Red Sox hero Sunday, but he wanted praise directed at one of his teammates.

“What David (Ortiz) did today is unbelievable, playing first base and going out there so (Mike) Napoli can have the day off and I can be in the lineup,” Ramirez said after his two-run homer in the seventh inning propelled Boston to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros.

“It’s something that everybody appreciates. That’s why he’s got so much respect from anybody.”

Ortiz went 0-for-3 and wasn’t asked to do much in his seven innings at first base -- his first start there in a non-interleague game in nine years. But he drew an 11-pitch walk from left-hander Tony Sipp before Ramirez came through with his homer.

“We’re playing pretty good baseball right now,” Ramirez said.

Neither Ortiz nor Napoli recorded a putout in the game, marking the first time in the Red Sox’s 17,867 all-time games that the team didn’t get a putout from a first baseman, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The last-place Red Sox (39-45) earned their 11th win in their last 17 games and closed their American League East deficit to six games. They were 10 out on June 20. The victory also wrapped up their third straight series win as Boston rebounded from a loss Friday night with two straight victories.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-45

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 6-5, 3.45 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-7, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brock Holt was the only member of the Red Sox to be named to the All-Star squad. He was named as a reserve on Monday. Holt is hitting .295 with five homers.

--RHP Steven Wright was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Wright had a 3-2 record with a 4.15 ERA this season for the Red Sox.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez threw 101 pitches in five innings and left Sunday’s game with no decision. He allowed one run on six hits, striking out eight and walking two. Rodriguez was coming off a six-inning outing at Kansas City, a game he won.

--DH David Ortiz played 1B Sunday for the first time in a non-interleague situation since Aug. 5, 2006 -- the first time at Fenway Park since July 16, 2005. He replaced the slumping Mike Napoli in the lineup. “Today’s lineup I think gives us the best lineup we can put on the field,” said manager John Farrell. “Recognize it’s been quite some time since David has played first base in an American League game. Also gives us the ability to have (Alejandro) De Aza in left field. It’s about putting best lineup on the field today.” The move was not considered to be permanent.

--LF Hanley Ramirez took over the DH spot and hit the winning home run, his fifth homer in seven games as the DH. Asked whether he prefers playing the field or DHing, Ramirez, 9-for-27 with 10 RBIs as the DH, said, “It don’t matter. I just want to be in the lineup and keep winning.” He has five homers in his last 10 games, and six of his team-leading 18 homers have given his team the lead.

--3B Pablo Sandoval, fresh off an 0-for-5 game Saturday, delivered two singles and a double his first three times up Sunday. It was his 24th multi-hit game of the season, and he is hitting .337 in his last 25 games.

--C Ryan Hanigan followed a three-hit game by fellow C Sandy Leon on Saturday with three hits of his own on Sunday. The third came with two outs in the sixth and gave the Red Sox a 3-1 lead. He also drew an eighth-inning walk. Boston is 12-8 in Hanigan starts.

--RHP Koji Uehara worked around an error in the ninth inning, retiring the next three hitters for his 19th save in 21 chances, including nine straight. He has seven straight scoreless appearances, and opposing hitters are 1-for-23 against him over that span.

--1B Mike Napoli, 0-for-9 with four strikeouts in the first two games of the series with Houston and batting .168 since June 1, went to the bench Sunday. His average was down to .192 and he had 78 strikeouts in 76 games, and at least one in the last five straight starts. “He’s obviously in a stretch right now where he’s grinding through some things,” manager John Farrell said. “You’ve seen him work counts, you’ve seen him go early in the count. The hard contact has been inconsistent. I think there’s been times where he’s looked for a certain pitch in the count and not got it and has resulted in a located pitch by a pitcher. He fully recognizes where he’s at and continues to work at getting this thing turned around. Felt like today was a day to give him a little bit of a breather with tomorrow being the off day and a couple of days to regroup.”

--LHP Wade Miley, who has had decisions in 15 straight starts after failing to earn one in his first start of the season, faces the Miami Marlins in the opener of a two-game series on Tuesday night. Miley, 6-3 in his last nine starts and 3-1 in his last four after opening the season 2-4, worked five innings and gave up four runs on seven hits in beating the Blue Jays in Toronto in his last outing. He was 2-2 with an 0.99 ERA in four starts against Miami while he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A couple. Not a lot, but I’ve done it before. That’s why I work every day on my follow through. That’s the key to my swing. I just swing hard -- just in case I hit it.” -- Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez, on whether he had ever previously hit a one-handed home run like the one he hit Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 2.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza