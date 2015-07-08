Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Things are starting to get interesting around the Boston Red Sox’s clubhouse.

As recently as June 20, the team was 10 games out of first place, and speculation was flying that manager John Farrell could be out of a job.

Now, Boston is still in last place but is just five games off the pace -- with the first-place New York Yankees coming to town for three games over the weekend.

“I remember we were playing pretty tough baseball, but lately we’ve been playing really good and definitely the momentum, the vibe and everything in the clubhouse has changed,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said after his three-run single in the seventh inning was the difference in a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

“It all comes with winning, you know?”

The Red Sox have won three in a row, seven of their past nine and eight of their last 11. On Wednesday night against the Marlins, they take their fifth stab at a four-game winning streak -- they are the only team in baseball without one.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-45

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-4, 3.52 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-9, 6.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Xander Bogaerts is one of the five players on the fan ballot for the final spot on the AL All-Star team, and he didn’t hurt his chances with a rare three-run single that gave the Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Marlins on Tuesday night. Asked how many fan votes he might have earned with the hit, Bogaerts said, “I don’t know. Red Sox fans tend to vote a lot for their guys, and hopefully they vote a lot tonight.” The hit made him 7-for-16 with 17 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

--LHP Wade Miley had a streak of 15 consecutive starts with a decision snapped Tuesday night when his teammates took him off a 3-1 hook with three runs in the seventh inning. Miley pitched well, notching a season-high nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. The 15 straight starts with a decision (after a no-decision in his first outing) are the most by a Boston pitcher since Tim Wakefield had 26 in a row in 2007.

--INF Travis Shaw was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, starting his fourth stint of the season with the Red Sox after going 0-for-9 on his first three visits. He was in the lineup at first base, and he collected three straight hits, the third starting the winning rally. He said after the game that his family was on hand for much of his other time with the team, but no one was there Tuesday, on his father’s birthday. It was his first career start at Fenway Park.

--RHP Koji Uehara recorded another perfect ninth inning, this one with two strikeouts, for his 20th save. He has nailed down the last 10 chances and he has eight consecutive scoreless appearances during which opponents are 1-for-26 against him.

--RHP Rick Porcello takes a career-worst, seven-game losing streak to the mound Wednesday night for the second game of a two-game series with the Marlins. Porcello, who hasn’t won since May 16, allowed seven runs and a career-high-tying three home runs in his last start. He has made two appearances against the Marlins, both in relief while he was with the Tigers.

--RHP Steven Wright, recalled Saturday for his fourth major league stint of the season, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. In 11 games (four starts) for Boston this year, he is 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right man, right spot.” -- Manager John Farrell, on SS Xander Bogaerts coming up with the winning hit Tuesday as the Red Sox edged the Marlins 4-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. The Red Sox hope he can return shortly after the All-Star break.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 2.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Deven Marrero

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza