Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

BOSTON -- Did history repeat itself at Fenway Park on Friday night?

Throughout his career, right-hander Clay Buchholz has gotten hurt, which is why he is a two-time All-Star but has never made 30 starts in a season.

Friday night, he left in the fourth inning with tightness in his right elbow -- just when he was pitching as well as anyone in the league.

In 2013, he was 9-0 when he went down.

After the game, manager John Farrell, asked about his ace, said, ”Nothing anything more than what has been announced. There’s some tightness, some stiffness in the elbow area.

“He’s undergoing a full work up with imaging, so until we get any further information that’s all we have right now.”

Buchholz (7-7) saw a five-game winning streak snapped in the loss -- and he was 4-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his previous four starts.

RECORD: 41-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 1-2, 2.65 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 4-2, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz left Friday night’s game with tightness in his right elbow. Buchholz, who has had a history of injury, came into the game with a 0.87 ERA during a four-start winning streak and allowed a mammoth home run to Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez in the first inning Friday. He was pitching to Stephen Drew when he left the game with a 1-1 count. “Nothing anything more than what has been announced,” said manager John Farrell. “There’s some tightness, some stiffness in the elbow area. He’s undergoing a full work up with imaging, so until we get any further information that’s all we have right now.”

--CF Mookie Betts hit a solo home run for Boston’s only run in the 5-1 loss. Over the last 10 games, he is 14-for-43 and Friday, he became the sixth Red Sox player since 1933 to have 10 homers, five triples and 20 doubles before the All-Star break, the first since Nomar Garciaparra did it (for the second time) in 2003). Ted Williams also did it twice.

--1B Mike Napoli, benched for the previous three games after his average dropped to .192, was back in the lineup on Friday night, manager John Farrell saying, “We’re going to need his production and tonight is an opportunity for him to get back on track.” Napoli was hit by a pitch his first time up and then singled before finishing 1-for-3. He did have a rough night in the field, his error a key in a three-run Yankees fourth inning.

--DH David Ortiz went 0-for-4 and failed to reach base in a home game against the Yankees for the first time since Aug. 6, 2011. He had reached in 28 straight home games against New York.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was the victim of shaky defense when he replaced RHP Clay Buchholz in the fourth inning -- two errors leading to the Yankees’ three runs. But Ross helped the staff out by working 3 2/3 innings, allowing just one run and it was unearned. He threw 69 pitches.

--2B Dustin Pedroia was closing in on returning from a hamstring strain. While the Red Sox hadn’t announced whether he would return either of the last two games against the Yankees or rest and then get the four extra days for the All-Star break, it appeared he would not return until after the break. “Baseball activity continues to improve,” said manager John Farrell. “He’s not active today. Obviously we’re getting to that point -- what’s the risk reward with the potential for additional days of recovery?”

--Rookie LHP Eduardo Rodriguez makes his ninth career start and officially joins the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry when he pitches Game 2 of the three-game series at Fenway Park on Friday night. After his second poor outing in a three-game span, Rodriguez is 1-0 with a no-decision in his last two starts, yielding one run in each. He is the first starter in Red Sox history to yield one run or less in six of his first major league starts.

--C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 2.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Matt Barnes

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Deven Marrero

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza