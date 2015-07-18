Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Dustin Pedroia was activated from the disabled list and in the starting lineup Friday night against the Angels after missing 15 games with a strained right hamstring.

Pedroia hit in the No. 2 spot, allowing Red Sox manager John Farrell to keep hot-hitting Xander Bogaerts batting third.

Bogaerts went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He’s batting .404 (19-for-47) during the streak.

Farrell also said he’s going to be careful with Pedroia, knowing that a hamstring injury can tricky.

“It was a pretty significant hamstring injury,” Farrell said. “I think in Pedey’s mind, he is of the thought he’d play every day. That’s the way he’s wired. But we have to be cognizant, too, if there is a day in which it’s best to give him rest and recovery. We’ll see as we go.”

Pedroia was hot before the injury on June 24, hitting .350 with a .402 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage in June before suffering the injury while running the bases.

Pedroia went 0-for-4 against the Angels in his return.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-9, 5.90 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 9-6, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello will start Saturday against the Angels. Porcello won his last start on July 8 against Miami, snapping a career-long seven-game losing streak. He is 4-5 with a 7.07 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels.

--2B Dustin Pedroia was activated from the disabled list and started Friday night’s game against the Angels. Pedroia had been out since June 24 with a strained right hamstring. He went 0-for-4 in his return. RHP Matt Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 13, clearing the roster spot for Pedroia.

--INF Brock Holt, the Red Sox’s only All-Star, was not in the starting lineup Friday because the Angels had LHP C.J. Wilson pitching. Brock, a left-handed hitter, is batting 34 points lower (.265 to .299) against lefties compared with right-handers. He has an 11-game hitting streak.

--LHP Wade Miley threw seven-plus scoreless innings against the Angels on Friday, allowing only one hit. He took a no-hitter into the seventh when Angels RF Kole Calhoun hit the first pitch off the fence in center field for a double. Miley, though, worked his way out of the inning. “Wade was outstanding,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He was aggressive, he threw a lot of strikes. There were some at-bats where he fell behind in the count but found a way back in, made some big pitches on a couple 3-2 counts. He was very good.”

--RHP Clay Buchholz, out since July 11 with a strained right elbow, plans to see specialist Dr. James Andrews in Florida next week to get a second opinion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The inability to bunch some hits together, I think we had five opportunities with runners in scoring position. We had a good approach overall yet the hits weren’t there to fall in.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after Friday’s loss to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 25. He was activated July 17.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He plans to see specialist Dr. James Andrews in Florida the week of July 20 to get a second opinion.

--C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 10. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Portland July 16.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 2.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Brian Johnson

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Deven Marrero

INF Travis Shaw

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza