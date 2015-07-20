Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Of all the things the Boston Red Sox anticipated in their visit to Angel Stadium, a rainout wasn’t on the list.

The first rainout at Angel Stadium in 20 years prevented the Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels from starting their game Sunday night.

The washed-out game was postponed until Monday afternoon as part of a split doubleheader. The regularly scheduled contest will be played Monday night.

“I’ve been out here since 1980, and I’ve never seen it rain here in July. Never,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia, who joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as a catcher in 1980.

The rainout was the 11th in the stadium’s history and the first since June 16, 1995, when the Angels were scheduled to play the Chicago White Sox.

Left-hander Hector Santiago was scheduled to make his first start since representing the Angels at Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. He was due to face Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Both will pitch Monday’s first game.

In the second game, Boston will send right-handed knuckleball specialist Steven Wright against Los Angeles left-hander Andrew Heaney. Both will take their normal turns in the rotation.

“We come in tomorrow ready to have a full day of baseball,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “There was so much standing water in the outfield, even last night, and no drainage in the outfield here that, honestly, I don’t think playing tonight was ever a likely situation.”

Most of the Saturday night game was played in light showers. The Angels won 3-0.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez 5-2, 3.59 ERA; and RHP Steven Wright, 3-2, 4.15 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 6-4, 2.33 ERA; and LHP Andrew Heaney, 3-0, 1.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez seeks his third consecutive win when he faces the Angels in the first game of a doubleheader Monday. In his past three starts, Rodriguez is 2-0 with 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings while allowing just four runs, five walks and 15 hits. The 22-year-old Venezuelan reduced his ERA from 4.33 to 3.59 after those outings.

--RHP Steven Wright will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, and he will seek his first major league win since June 7 when he faces the Angels in the second game of a doubleheader. Wright, a 30-year-old knuckleball specialist, will be making his first big league start since June 4. Against the Angels on May 23, Wright allowed two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings to earn a victory in his best start of the year.

--LHP Brian Johnson, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on July 11, will make his major league debut Tuesday night against the Houston Astros. Selected in the first round of the June 2012 draft, Johnson went 8-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 16 starts at Pawtucket. The left-hander from Florida allowed just 68 hits, 33 runs and 26 walks while amassing 81 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings. Johnson joined the Red Sox when RHP Clay Buchholz went on the disabled list.

--RHP Rick Porcello took his 10th loss of the season Saturday night. Porcello allowed two earned runs, three walks and four hits in five innings while striking out five in a 3-0 loss to the Angels. Porcello has now lost eight of his past nine decisions.

--3B Pablo Sandoval had both of Boston’s hits Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Angels. Sandoval hit a line drive off the glove of RHP Garrett Richards for a single in the second inning, then doubled down the left-field line in the fifth. Since June 7, Sandoval is batting .306 (38-for-124) with eight doubles, a triple and two home runs.

--1B Brock Holt saw his 11-game hitting streak end Saturday night. In his first game since representing the Red Sox at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, Holt went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in a 3-0 loss to the Angels. Holt and SS Xander Bogaerts share the longest active hitting streak in the major leagues.

--SS Xander Bogaerts saw his 11-game hitting streak end Saturday night. Bogaerts went 0-for-4 and struck out in the top of the ninth inning to end Boston’s 3-0 loss to the Angels. Bogaerts and 1B Brock Holt shared the longest active hitting streak in the major leagues.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s done a much better job with runners in scoring position. They got some leadoff base runners on, but he was able to manage them and minimize the damage. When he’s missed, he’s missed to the extremes, not over the plate. That’s a major step forward.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on RHP Rick Porcello’s improvement Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He plans to see Dr. James Andrews in Florida on July 22 to get a second opinion.

--C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 10, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 16.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 2.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

LHP Brian Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza