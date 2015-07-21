Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Eduardo Rodriguez has had a lot of “firsts” this season for the Red Sox, a bright spot in an otherwise rough season in Boston.

He was the first pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to go at least seven innings and allow no more than one run or three hits in each of his first three major league games.

He was the first pitcher in Boston history to go at least 7 2/3 innings, allow no runs, three hits or fewer and strike out at least seven in his major league debut.

And in his previous start, he was the youngest Red Sox starter (age 22 years, 3 months) to beat the Yankees since Ken Brett in 1970.

But Monday in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Angels, he had his first start when he didn’t even last two innings. The Angels roughed him up for seven runs on six hits and three walks in just 1 2/3 innings of an 11-1 Angels win.

“I missed my spots with the changeup and fastball,” Rodriguez said after the game. “I didn’t throw it where I wanted to. It was all about the location, not the pitch itself.”

Rodriguez, typical of many rookies, has had very impressive games and some real bad ones too this season. He’s allowed one earned run or less in six of his 10 starts, but also allowed six or more earned runs in three of his starts.

Earlier this season, there was talk Rodriguez might be tipping his pitches. But Red Sox manager John Farrell said it was not to blame for Monday’s start.

“The second inning some pitches were down the middle and they struck quickly,” Farrell said “It wasn’t a matter of tipping. That has been rectified.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-51

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Brian Johnson, 0-0, 0.00) at Astros (RHP Vince Velasquez, 0-1, 3.94)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brian Johnson will start Tuesday against the Astros. It will be Johnson’s major league debut. At Triple-A Pawtucket, Johnson was 8-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 16 starts, and was named to the International League Mid-Season All-Star team.

--C Blake Swihart was activated from the disabled list Monday. Swihart had been out since July 3 with a sprained left foot. Before the injury, he was hitting .241 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 40 games. Red Sox manager John Farrell said Swihart will get more starts than the traditional backup catcher.

--C Sandy Leon was designated for assignment Monday, clearing a roster spot for C Blake Swihart. Leon, who is out of options, will have to clear waivers for the club to assign him to Triple-A Pawtucket. Leon was hitting .180 with three RBIs in 33 games, and Farrell cited a need for more offense from the catcher’s spot as the reason for the move.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez gave up seven runs on six hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings in Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader against the Angels. Rodriguez gave up all seven runs in a span of just eight pitches in the second inning. He gave up, in order, an RBI single to C Chris Iannetta, an RBI double to LF Daniel Robertson, a two-run single to 2B Johnny Giavotella and a two-run homer to RF Kole Calhoun. After CF Mike Trout lined out, 1B Albert Pujols hit a solo homer.

--RHP Steven Wright gave up six runs on six hits and three walks in five innings, getting tagged with the loss in the Red Sox’s loss in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Angels. Wright’s biggest troubles came in the third when his knuckleball seemed to have a mind of its own. In the inning, Wright walked three, hit a batter and threw a pitch that was ruled a passed ball when C Blake Swihart couldn’t handle it. The Angels scored four runs in the inning, all four coming with two out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We fully expected to come in and put together a better series than the way it played out. Tonight, after a tough first game, I thought we came out and swung the bats well (in Game 2), had a number of hard-hit balls hit right at people.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after getting swept in a doubleheader by the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He plans to see Dr. James Andrews in Florida on July 22 to get a second opinion.

--C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 10, then moved his rehab to Double-A Portland on July 16.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16.

--OF/1B Daniel Nava (left thumb strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on July 2.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

LHP Brian Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza