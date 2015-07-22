Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Just prior to dropping their final game before the All-Star Game break, the Boston Red Sox enjoyed a 15-7 stretch in which they did not lose consecutive games, a run that gave them hope of climbing back into contention in the wide open American League East.

On Tuesday night, Boston dropped its sixth consecutive game, falling 8-3 to the Houston Astros. Combined with the New York Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox dropped 10 games out of first place.

Just as quickly as it arrived, hope appears to have vanished.

“We’ve got to lead from the mound. We’ve got to give our offense a chance to get on track,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said, discussing the myriad problems plaguing the team. “That looked to be the case tonight where we put together some hits and scored the three runs. We were swinging the bat pretty darn well. We had a number of hard-contact hits tonight that they made some very good defensive plays on. But this is frustrating for everyone involved.”

The Red Sox, whose pitching has been ineffective this season, hoped that right-hander Justin Masterson could provide a boost following a move to the bullpen that included consecutive scoreless outings. However, against the Astros, he surrendered three runs on four hits while recording just five outs.

After the Red Sox were on the wrong end of a four-game series sweep against the Angels, with the final two losses coming Monday in a doubleheader that forced Farrell to juggle his rotation, Boston is in desperate need for someone, anyone, to step forward.

“Yeah we got to be professional,” catcher Ryan Hanigan said. “Keep playing hard, representing the city of Boston. We got to go out there and compete. We’ve got a lot of talented guys that have been through adversity, and there’s a lot of season left. We just have to get ourselves going. Have everything click at the same time -- offense, defense, pitching, the whole deal.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-52

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-5, 5.67 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 10-5, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his 15th start of the season for the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Kelly, optioned to Pawtucket on June 25, is 2-5 with a 5.67 ERA with the Red Sox. During his stint with Pawtucket, Kelly went 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA over four starts. The Red Sox need an additional starter after playing a doubleheader Monday in Anaheim against the Angels.

--CF Mookie Betts snapped an 0-for-20 skid with a two-run double on a check swing in the third inning. Betts hit the ball just inside the right field line, ending a streak of four consecutive hitless starts, the longest of his career. Seven of his past eight hits went for extra bases.

--SS Xander Bogaerts doubled in his first at-bat and followed with an RBI single in his second at-bat. He is batting .410 (25-for-61) this month. He entered Tuesday with the American League’s third-best batting average in July, and he leads all AL shortstops with 21 doubles. Bogaerts has hit safely in 20 of 22 games.

--LHP Brian Johnson took the loss in the major league debut Tuesday at Houston, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. He became just the second Red Sox starter to make his big league debut this season, joining LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (May 28 at Texas).

--INF Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday to clear a spot on the roster for 1B/OF Daniel Nava. Marrero is 1-for-7 in five games with Boston this season.

--RHP Steven Wright, called up to start the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Angels, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. He gave up six runs on six hits and three walks in five innings in a los Monday, leaving him with a 3-3 record and a 4.84 ERA in 12 outings (five starts) for Boston this season.

--INF/OF Daniel Nava was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. He was out nearly two months due to a left thumb strain, and he hit .250 with one homer and eight RBIs in 10 rehab games for Triple-A Pawtucket.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt (nervous) the first hitter, yeah. But then after that, got into competitive mode and it was fun.” -- LHP Brian Johnson, who took the loss in his major league debut Tuesday as the Red Sox fell 8-3 to the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He plans to see Dr. James Andrews in Florida on July 22 to get a second opinion.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

LHP Brian Johnson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF/INF Daniel Nava