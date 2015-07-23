Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH
HOUSTON -- Already saddled with ineffective starting pitching, the Boston Red Sox revealed on Wednesday that right-hander Clay Buchholz will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma injection in his bothersome right elbow.
Buchholz had been the Red Sox’s most effective starter. But he landed on the 15-day disabled list on July 11 with a right elbow flexor strain and initially balked at the PRP procedure. But a recent reexamination revealed the same diagnosis and Buchholz, who had been playing catch as part of his rehab, conceded to the injection.
“There’s going to be a little bit of a shutdown time now as a result, which is consistent with a PRP injection,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “The total time with that is yet to be determined.”
The Red Sox are scrambling with their rotation, having recalled right-hander Joe Kelly from Triple A Pawtucket to start on Wednesday night after optioning left-hander Brian Johnson, who made his major league debut on Tuesday night, to Pawtucket. Not one member of the Red Sox’s current rotation has even a league-average adjusted ERA, and Boston remains short a starter heading into its weekend series against Detroit.
Left-hander Wade Miley will start the series finale against the Astros on Thursday night followed by right-hander Rick Porcello and lefty Eduardo Rodriguez against the Tigers on Friday and Saturday.
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost seven
NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-8, 4.49 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 4-3, 2.52 ERA)
--LHP Brian Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Johnson made his major league debut on Tuesday night, taking the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings. With the Red Sox seeking to maintain bullpen depth, Johnson was an obvious choice for demotion.
--RHP Joe Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and allowed four runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Kelly surrendered a career-high three home runs, two to Astros LF Preston Tucker. He made his first start with the Red Sox since June 23, a loss at Baltimore that preceded his demotion to Pawtucket.
--2B Dustin Pedroia snapped an 0-for-20 skid with an RBI double in to center field in the sixth inning. Pedroia finished 1-for-4 with a run scored. He snapped a five-game hitless streak, matching the longest such streak in his career.
--3B Brock Holt has recorded a hit in each of his last 12 games against the Astros, dating back to July 11, 2014. Holt is tied for the second-longest active hitting streak against Houston with Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt, behind only Brewers OF Ryan Braun (14 games). Holt is batting .404 (21-for-52) during his streak against the Astros.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he made some big pitches with his fastball. He had a couple of called strikes looking. He changed the eye level with some fastballs, but there were a couple pitches out over the plate, and in an unforgiving ballpark such as this, it makes you pay for it.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, on RHP Joe Kelly after a loss to Houston on Wednesday.
MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He had a PRP injection in his right elbow and has been shut down for the foreseeable future.
--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16.
--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.
--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.
--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.
RHP Rick Porcello
LHP Wade Miley
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
RHP Justin Masterson
RHP Joe Kelly
RHP Koji Uehara (closer)
RHP Alexi Ogando
LHP Craig Breslow
RHP Junichi Tazawa
LHP Tommy Layne
LHP Robbie Ross Jr.
RHP Noe Ramirez
Ryan Hanigan
Blake Swihart
1B Mike Napoli
2B Dustin Pedroia
SS Xander Bogaerts
3B Pablo Sandoval
DH David Ortiz
INF Brock Holt
LF Hanley Ramirez
CF Mookie Betts
RF Shane Victorino
OF Alejandro De Aza
OF/INF Daniel Nava