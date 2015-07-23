Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Already saddled with ineffective starting pitching, the Boston Red Sox revealed on Wednesday that right-hander Clay Buchholz will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma injection in his bothersome right elbow.

Buchholz had been the Red Sox’s most effective starter. But he landed on the 15-day disabled list on July 11 with a right elbow flexor strain and initially balked at the PRP procedure. But a recent reexamination revealed the same diagnosis and Buchholz, who had been playing catch as part of his rehab, conceded to the injection.

“There’s going to be a little bit of a shutdown time now as a result, which is consistent with a PRP injection,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “The total time with that is yet to be determined.”

The Red Sox are scrambling with their rotation, having recalled right-hander Joe Kelly from Triple A Pawtucket to start on Wednesday night after optioning left-hander Brian Johnson, who made his major league debut on Tuesday night, to Pawtucket. Not one member of the Red Sox’s current rotation has even a league-average adjusted ERA, and Boston remains short a starter heading into its weekend series against Detroit.

Left-hander Wade Miley will start the series finale against the Astros on Thursday night followed by right-hander Rick Porcello and lefty Eduardo Rodriguez against the Tigers on Friday and Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-53

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-8, 4.49 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 4-3, 2.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brian Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Johnson made his major league debut on Tuesday night, taking the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings. With the Red Sox seeking to maintain bullpen depth, Johnson was an obvious choice for demotion.

--RHP Joe Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and allowed four runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Kelly surrendered a career-high three home runs, two to Astros LF Preston Tucker. He made his first start with the Red Sox since June 23, a loss at Baltimore that preceded his demotion to Pawtucket.

--2B Dustin Pedroia snapped an 0-for-20 skid with an RBI double in to center field in the sixth inning. Pedroia finished 1-for-4 with a run scored. He snapped a five-game hitless streak, matching the longest such streak in his career.

--3B Brock Holt has recorded a hit in each of his last 12 games against the Astros, dating back to July 11, 2014. Holt is tied for the second-longest active hitting streak against Houston with Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt, behind only Brewers OF Ryan Braun (14 games). Holt is batting .404 (21-for-52) during his streak against the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he made some big pitches with his fastball. He had a couple of called strikes looking. He changed the eye level with some fastballs, but there were a couple pitches out over the plate, and in an unforgiving ballpark such as this, it makes you pay for it.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, on RHP Joe Kelly after a loss to Houston on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He had a PRP injection in his right elbow and has been shut down for the foreseeable future.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF/INF Daniel Nava