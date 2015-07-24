Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Only a dozen days have passed since the Boston Red Sox flirted with hope, having pulled to within 5 1/2 games of the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East with a 5-3 win at Fenway Park.

Late Wednesday afternoon, before Boston extended its losing skid to seven games, Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington conducted a pregame meeting with the media that felt more like a funeral. After Boston suffered its eighth consecutive loss Thursday, a setback that left them 12 games out of first, the sobering mood was unavoidable.

“It’s tough,” said Red Sox left-hander Craig Breslow, who surrendered a walk-off home run to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on Thursday night. “We were playing pretty good baseball going into the (All-Star) break. It seems we’ve had some untimely days off, breaks, just as we are getting some momentum, and something obviously slows us down.”

Without explicitly waving the white flag, Cherington seemed to acknowledge that his offseason efforts to rebuild the Red Sox had proven futile. Boston finished 25 games out of first place in 2014, rebuilt their rotation while adding a pair of pricey free agents (third baseman Pablo Sandoval and left fielder Hanley Ramirez), and was a trendy pick to contend for a division title. But a winless road trip all but sealed their fate, with glaring weaknesses seemingly up and down the roster. The veteran perspective calls for a focus on tomorrow, but the Red Sox have faltered so dramatically that it will be difficult for them to recover now.

“Obviously it’s not a very good (road) trip,” Boston left-hander Wade Miley said. “From a team standpoint, it’s not something you want to do coming out of the All-Star Break. It’s in the past now; we’ve got to move on.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-54

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-3, 6.62 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-10, 5.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley produced a quality start, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. In his last 14 starts Miley has posted a 7-4 record with a 3.47 ERA, a stretch that followed a 1-4 record and 6.91 ERA to start the season.

--DH David Ortiz doubled home the first Boston run in the first inning and added a leadoff homer in the eighth. He has reached base in 19 of 20 games against the Astros since 2013 and is batting .350 (35-for-100) in 29 career games against Houston. The homer was his 500th in the regular season and postseason combined.

--1B Mike Napoli snapped a 22-game homerless streak against Houston with a solo shot to left field in the second inning. The homer was the 197th of his career and his first since June 17 at Atlanta. He extended his hitting streak to four games while stroking a pair of doubles, marking only the eighth time in his career he has recorded three-plus extra-base hits in a game.

--3B Brock Holt finished 1-for-5 and now has a hit in each of his last 13 games against Houston (since July 11, 2014). He owns the second-longest active hitting streak against the Astros, trailing Brewers OF Ryan Braun (14 games).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We showed a lot of grit and a lot of fight to tie it up against their frontline guys in the bullpen.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after a loss to Houston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF/INF Daniel Nava