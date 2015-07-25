Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- There is probably no way to describe the feeling of relief that swept through the Boston Red Sox when they pulled out their 11-inning win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

After all, Boston had just come off a historic 0-7 road trip that saw the Red Sox outscored 47-19 in Anaheim and Houston. The Red Sox had stayed over in Houston after Thursday night’s loss, flown home in the morning and then had to work through a game that lasted almost four hours.

“Coming off a road trip where it was a bad road trip, to come back home here and walk off with a win ... big relief for guys who continue to grind a way.”

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was the walk-off hero, saying he saw before the inning that the first-place Yankees were losing, making it more important for his team to strike.

But you have to remember, this is still a last-place team, one that is 11 games out of first place, so this was just one game.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 8-6, 4.63 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 3-3, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello, pitching against his former team and teammate Justin Verlander, turned in his second strong outing in his last three, allowing a run on five hits in seven innings and leaving a tie game. He has allowed no more than two earned runs in three straight starts and has posted a 2.96 ERA in his last four home starts.

--SS Xander Bogaerts, who hit just .153 with runners in scoring position last year as a rookie, leads the American League with a .410 average with RISP after delivering the winning hit on Friday night. He also faced a potential problem -- his shirt had been torn off by his teammates, but there was a review of the play on Mookie Betts at the plate. “I wanted to know what was going to happen if he was out,” Bogaerts said, adding, “I’ve gotta get another jersey? I don’t know.”

--RHP Koji Uehara worked more than one inning for the first time this season. He pitched two perfect innings before leaving with the game still tied after 10 innings. Manager John Farrell explained after the game that Uehara was his “freshest” bullpen arm after working the least of the relievers on the road trip. It was his first two-inning outing since last July 6.

--DH David Ortiz, 10-for-27 with two home runs lifetime against Detroit starter Justin Verlander, was schedule for a day off Friday and got it. Manager John Farrell said Ortiz was healthy but general soreness has bothered the aging veteran this season. He was 7-for-27 with two homers on the trip.

--RF Shane Victorino doesn’t want to be part of a Red Sox selloff. “What can we do in this however many days before the deadline? I don’t want to go anywhere,” Victorino told WEEI.com. “I don’t think any of the guys in here want to go anywhere. Let’s go make it hard on (the front office). You look at things and say, ‘Which way am I going to be a part of?’ Am I going to make things difficult for our organization, letting them see we’re showing them signs?”

--RHP Steven Wright, who allowed a career-high six runs in losing to the Angels in Anaheim on the just-completed 0-7 road trip, faces the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the three-game series Saturday. He is 3-3 in 12 games -- five starts -- with the Red Sox this season.

--2B Dustin Pedroia missed his second straight game with continued right hamstring trouble. Pedroia is 1-for-22 after coming off the disabled list because of the same injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The replay even took extra innings, seemingly, as long as it went.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after a long umpire review of the winning run in Bostob’s 11-inning victory on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring) missed his second straight game July 24.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future.

--RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 14, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF/INF Daniel Nava