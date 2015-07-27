Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- In the grand scheme of things, the Boston Red Sox’s 11-1 rout past the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night probably won’t mean all that much to this last-place team.

But it still was special.

On the day former Red Sox great Pedro Martinez joined Juan Marichal to become the second Dominican in the Hall of Fame, another Dominican dandy had a career night.

Hours after his friend and former teammate made him cry, designated hitter David Ortiz drove in a career-high seven runs with a pair of three-run homers and an RBI single.

“I got tears coming out when I see Pedro talking because I know the man. I know everything he went through in his career,” said Ortiz, who finished the night 4-for-5. “Pedro is the most unbelievable human being that I’ve even been around. ... Pedro, man, that man is special.”

At age 39, Ortiz, the greatest power-hitting designated hitter of all time, keeps adding to the numbers that should send him to Cooperstown five years after he is done.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 5-8, 4.66 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-6, 5.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, rebounding from a dreadful start against the Angels in Anaheim, allowed a run on three hits in seven innings to beat the Tigers on Sunday night. Rodriguez improved to 6-3 with a 4.26 ERA overall but is 5-0 with a major-league-best 1.14 ERA in night games. “He stayed in command of the count the entire time,” manager John Farrell said. “He filled the strike zone up. ... He was impressive.”

--DH David Ortiz, who earlier in the day celebrated countryman Pedro Martinez’s entry into the Hall of Fame, cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning to key a four-run rally, then singled home a run and scored in the sixth, then hit another three-run shot in the seventh. Ortiz moved past three Hall of Famers -- Rogers Hornsby, Al Kaline and Harmon Killebrew -- into sole possession of 38th place on the all-time RBI list with 1,587. “I don’t know if he’s slowing down or not, but he was fine tonight,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He looked like David Ortiz of the last 15 years.” Ortiz posted his 48th career multi-hit game, his first this season, and his club-record 46th with the Red Sox.

--2B Brock Holt left the Sunday night game with left knee tightness, sustaining a hyperextension rounding first base on the first of his two singles. He stayed in the game through five innings before leaving. After the game, manager John Farrell said it didn’t look serious but that Holt will be checked Monday.

--3B Pablo Sandoval snapped an 0-for-19 streak with a second-inning bouncing single Sunday night. He added another single later, that one driving in a run. He also made a diving play to his left in the ninth inning, getting a forceout at second.

--RHP Joe Kelly makes his second start since returning from the minor leagues when the Red Sox open a four-game series against the White Sox on Monday night. In his return last week at Houston, Kelly pitched 5 1/3 innings, yielding a career-high three homers in a loss. He has never faced the White Sox.

--INF Jemile Weeks was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and joined the Red Sox in time for Sunday night’s game. Weeks replaced injured 2B Brock Holt midgame and went 1-for-2 in his major league season debut. He hit .207/.307/.310 with one homer and five RBIs in 51 games for Pawtucket.

--RHP Noe Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for INF Jemile Weeks on the 25-man roster. Ramirez pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief Saturday, allowing a long home run to Tigers 3B Nick Castellanos. In three games with Boston, he went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

--RHP Heath Hembree was activated from the disabled list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. He was out since June 15 due to right shoulder inflammation. In four relief appearances for Boston this season, he had no decisions and an 8.53 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It may have inspired him somewhat to see a close friend of his be honored in the way he was. Whether or not that’s the root of tonight, I‘m sure there was some positive effect. ... But you look back over the last probably six, seven weeks and David has swung the bat extremely well.” -- Manager John Farrell on DH David Ortiz, who hit two homers and drove in seven runs Sunday after watching Dominican countryman and former teammate Pedro Martinez get inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ortiz led the Red Sox to an 11-1 rout of the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brock Holt (left knee tightness) left the July 26 game. He will be examined July 27.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Jemile Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Shane Victorino

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF/INF Daniel Nava