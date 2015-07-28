Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Without Shane Victorino, the Red Sox don’t win the 2013 World Series.

Two years later, there wasn’t any sense in going forward with him.

So, five days shy of the non-waiver trade deadline, the Red Sox dealt their veteran right fielder to the Los Angeles Angels for utility infielder Josh Rutledge, a .274 hitter in 78 games at Triple-A this season. They also sent money to the Angels to help subsidize the nearly $4.97 million remaining on Victorino’s three-year, $39 million contract.

The Red Sox called up outfielder Rusney Castillo, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored two runs in Monday night’s 10-8 loss to the White Sox and will get his first extended playing time in the big leagues after signing for $72.5 million last August.

“This is a guy we believe in and believe will be a good major-league player,” general manager Ben Cherington said of Castillo. “Hopefully there’s now an opportunity for him to get a good chunk of playing time between now and the end of the season and get comfortable at the big-league level before we head into the offseason so he can feel better about where he is and we’ll have a better sense about where he is.”

Moving on wasn’t easy, though, for Victorino or the Sox.

Victorino played less than three full seasons for the Sox, the final two of which were marred by injuries. But he also was the most valuable player on the World Series-winning 2013 team, posting a 6.1 WAR during the regular season and notching two of the most clutch hits in franchise history in the playoffs.

And who can forget what happened every time Victorino stepped to the plate that October? Six months after the Boston Marathon bombing, with a city still shaken, jam-packed Fenway Park sang along with Victorino’s walkup music, Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” a song that carried this message: “Don’t worry about a thing ... cause every little thing’s gonna be all right.”

“You think about a song as an athlete, to have a city sing it and be that song, it’s something I’ll never forget,” Victorino said in a tear-filled press conference at Fenway Park. “When I get to Anaheim, I’ll have to change it for the sole sake of respect for Red Sox Nation.”

The Sox were ridiculed for signing Victorino, who was coming off a disappointing 2012 season with the Phillies and Dodgers. But he hit a grand slam in Game 6 of the 2013 ALCS against the Tigers and a three-run triple in the clinching Game 6 of the World Series against the Cardinals.

Victorino made such a big contribution in 2013 that he justified the contract even though he played only 63 of the past 261 games since the start of last season because of a series of back and leg injuries. He’s batting .245 with one homer, four RBIs and a .324 on-base percentage in only 33 games this season.

“Obviously the DL time got in the way of making the same kind of contribution in the last two years, unfortunately, but I think just what he did in 2013 makes us feel like it was a worthwhile deal,” said Cherington, citing Victorino’s “difference-making” defense. “We can dice up the contract, values, and all that, but what I think about is a guy who may be one of the more passionate baseball players I’ve ever been around. He played with incredible grit, a tough, smart player, and we wish him well, but I also think what he did and what he’s about likely stays with several guys who are still in our clubhouse.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 7-5, 3.91 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-8, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly rewrote the book on nightmare starts, giving up three straight extra-base hits to open the game -- back-to-back triples and a double -- and committing a costly fielding error en route to a five-run debacle over his 3 1/3 innings. “He had a rough outing. A lot of elevated pitches in the strike zone,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “They were strikes but the command within the strike zone was lacking. A lot of hard contact early.”

--INF Mike Napoli was sent to the showers early after an unfortunate sequence in the first inning ended the first baseman’s night. Napoli took a called third strike down the middle to end the inning and tossed his helmet off home plate in frustration. The helmet bounced up and hit the leg of home plate umpire Toby Basner, who immediately ejected him. Napoli’s case was argued by Red Sox manager John Farrell, who avoided a similar fate after a heated discussion with Basner. The strikeout, his team-leading 87th, dropped Napoli’s season batting average to .208.

--OF Shane Victorino’s run in Boston came to an end Monday, as the fan favorite outfielder was traded along with cash considerations to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for INF Josh Rutledge. Victorino, who was taking fly balls in the outfield at the ballpark and was scheduled to bat second for the Red Sox late Monday afternoon, hit a memorable grand slam during Boston’s run to a 2013 World Series title and hit .245 (23-for-94) in 33 games with the Red Sox in 2015. “I hope I’ll be remembered for what happened in ‘13,” Victorino told reporters after the game.

--OF Rusney Castillo went 1-for-2 after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take OF Shane Victorino’s roster spot. The outfielder is up for his second stint with the Red Sox in 2015 after appearing in 26 games earlier this year and batting .230 with one homer and six RBIs. In 40 games in Triple-A, Castillo had a .282 average (44-for-156) with three homers and 17 RBIs.

--INF Josh Rutledge joins his second team of the season, but has yet to play a game in 2015. The former Angels infielder -- primarily a second baseman -- appeared in 78 games with Triple-A Salt Lake, batting .286 (85-for-310) with five home runs and 32 RBIs. While not selected to the major league roster yet, Rutledge may be used to fill the void created when INF Dustin Pedroia was placed on the 15-day disabled list for the second time this season with a right hamstring injury. Rutledge has a lifetime .259 average (226-for-871) in 226 major-league games.

--INF/OF Brock Holt was given an extra day off to recover from his hyperextended left knee suffered during Sunday’s game. Holt, the Red Sox’s lone representative in this year’s All-Star Game, is expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday and was available on an emergency basis Monday. Holt is hitting .284 (77-for-271) with two home runs and 23 RBIs through 80 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brock Holt (left knee tightness) left the July 26 game. He didn’t play July 27 but is expected to return to the lineup July 28, according to manager John Farrell.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Jemile Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF/INF Daniel Nava

OF Rusney Castillo