Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It was a split second from being one of the best catches ever seen.

Instead, it was a home run.

More important to the Red Sox, though, Mookie Betts’ head-over-heels tumble over the short outfield fence and into the bullpen in the sixth inning Tuesday night resulted in the 22-year-old center fielder sustaining concussion symptoms that might land him on the disabled list.

“It’s an odd play, certainly,” manager John Farrell said after the Red Sox lost for the 11th time in 13 games, 9-4, to the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. “I think at this point the concern is just about how he comes out of the imaging and the testing here. But as far as the freak play, there’s been a number of them this year.”

To recap: Betts tracked first baseman Jose Abreu’s drive to the warning track in right-center field. After catching the ball on the run, Betts leaped to brace himself from a collision with the wall and wound up somersaulting over the fence and into the bullpen.

As Betts fell to the ground, he hit his head. The force of the fall jarred the ball out of his glove.

After initially ruling that Betts made the catch, the umpires reviewed the play and overturned the call based on Rule 5.09(a). Farrell agreed with the umpires’ interpretation.

“He’s got to hold onto the ball, that’s the bottom line,” Farrell said. “Once the ball came loose, it’s ruled a home run.”

The Red Sox’ larger concern is for Betts’ health.

After climbing back over the wall, Betts ran almost all the way off the field before sitting down on the grass in front of the Red Sox’ dugout and complaining of “light-headedness,” according to Farrell.

Betts underwent additional testing after the game. While a decision has not been made yet, it seems likely he will have to go on the 7-day concussion disabled list, in which case center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. would be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket, according to the Boston Herald.

“It’s an unbelievable effort Mookie gave to try to run that ball down,” pitcher Wade Miley said. “That’s how he plays. He’s going to give you everything he’s got every out. Unfortunately, it didn’t go for us. Whatever the rule states, it is what it is. Hats off to Mookie for the effort.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-57

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 5-9, 3.56 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-10, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley coughed up five runs on five hits in the first inning and gave up seven runs total on 10 hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s loss. The five first-inning runs were the most he has ever surrendered in his career. The Red Sox have dropped each of his past four starts.

--CF Mookie Betts continues to endear himself to Red Sox fans by putting his body on the line -- and he continues to pay the price for it. After crashing into the center field barrier pursuing a ball in June, Betts upended himself again chasing White Sox 1B Jose Abreu’s sixth-inning fly ball Tuesday. Betts made an acrobatic catch but flipped over the wall into the Boston bullpen and dropped the ball. The initial ruling, an out, was challenged by Chicago and overturned in a video review, resulting in a two-run homer for Abreu. “He’s got to hold on to the ball,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “That’s the bottom line.” Betts was removed from the game after showing symptoms of a concussion. He is being evaluated.

--INF Brock Holt (hyperextended left knee) continues to improve and was available off the bench Tuesday, but he did not play. The Red Sox’s super utility man went through baseball activities before the game -- taking some swings, fielding ground balls and running with a change of direction. “I thought it was best to give him one more day to get back over this,” manager John Farrell said.

--RHP Jean Machi was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Red Sox after the reliever was designated for assignment by the Giants on July 20. The 33-year-old is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA over 35 innings this season, but he had strong seasons in 2013 and 2014. “It’s an opportunity to take a look at a guy that will pitch out of the middle for us,” manager John Farrell said.

--RHP Clay Buchholz was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for RHP Jean Machi on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster. Buchholz, who went down with a right elbow strain on July 11, is still expected to pitch again this season after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection, but it won’t be until September. “I think it would be important for all involved to go into the offseason with some game activity under his belt,” manager John Farrell said. “I would think that would give some peace of mind to Clay going into the offseason, as well as everyone else.” Buchholz is 7-7 with a 3.26 ERA and a team-leading 107 strikeouts over 113 1/3 innings in 18 starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not a lot of command in the first inning. Really, just not a good effort.” -- Red Sox LHP Wade Miley, who gave up five first-inning runs Tuesday en route to a 9-4 loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mookie Betts (possible concussion) left the July 28 game. He might land on the disabled list.

--2B Brock Holt (left knee tightness) left the July 26 game. He didn’t play July 27-28. He is day-to-day.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Jemile Weeks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF/INF Daniel Nava

OF Rusney Castillo