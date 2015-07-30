Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The trade deadline is upon them, and there is nothing for the Boston Red Sox to do but trade off more veteran assets with an eye toward the future.

On Monday, they sent right fielder Shane Victorino to the Los Angeles Angels and then proceeded to lose three straight to the Chicago White Sox. There figures to be more to come before the Friday afternoon deadline.

On Wednesday night, right-hander Rick Porcello continued his dreadful season, allowing 10 hits and six runs (five earned) in two-plus innings and hearing the boos from the sellout Fenway Park crowd. The White Sox went on to win 9-2.

Boston has yielding 28 runs on 46 hits in the three losses to Chicago, defeats that dropped the team’s record to 44-58.

”We’ve been slapped in the face right from the get-go,“ beleaguered manager John Farrell said. ”Three consecutive nights we find ourselves down multiple runs early in the ballgame. Bottom line is we’ve got to do a better job of pitching, and that’s not focusing on the starters -- that’s focusing on everyone.

“Overall, we have to pitch better. That’s a poor display, these three games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-58

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 9-5, 2.85 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Steve Wright, 3-4, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello left Wednesday night’s game to a chorus of boos after allowing 10 hits in two-plus innings. Craig Breslow relieved and stranded Porcello’s two remaining runners, but Porcello’s ERA ballooned to 5.81. His 11th loss tied him for the league lead, and he has one win since May 16 -- losing eight times over that span. “Had a bad game,” he said after his shortest start of the season. “Elevated some pitches, fell behind some guys, a couple walks with some runners on base. Put them in some tough spots and didn’t recover.” He was the first Boston pitcher to yield 10-plus hits in two innings or fewer since John Tudor in 1982. The rough night occurred in Porcello’s 200th career start.

--3B Pablo Sandoval left the game due to dehydration. He was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first in the third inning and stayed in through five innings. Asked about Sandoval’s conditioning, or lack of same, manager John Farrell said, “That’s something that Pablo’s dealt with his entire career. It continues to be addressed. I can’t say tonight is a direct result of that, but there are ongoing efforts to support that, to try to get him in the best shape possible.”

--RHP Steven Wright, the announced starter for Thursday night’s series finale, was actually up and throwing in the overworked Red Sox bullpen in the second inning Wednesday night. He is still the announced starter for Thursday and comes in 0-3 with one no-decision in his past four major league starts, one in May and June and two in July. He is 3-4 in the majors and 2-5 in the minors this season.

--CF Mookie Betts was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Wednesday after tumbling over the right field wall trying to make a catch on what turned out to be a Jose Abreu home run Tuesday. “Obviously, it was confirmed, consistent with the symptoms last night and the further testing, it’s clear he’s got a concussion,” manager John Farrell said. “Timetable for this is unknown, but every available test to rule out anything else, from the upper back to the neck obviously to his skull, all that was performed and everything else has been ruled out other than the fact that he’s got a concussion. He needs some time to regroup right now.”

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and started in center field Wednesday night. “Jackie will be the everyday center fielder for the time that Mookie (Betts) is out,” manager John Farrell said. “This is an opportunity for Jackie and for us to see him in game situation.” Bradley went 0-for-3 and is 4-for-33 (.121) in the majors this season.

--INF Josh Rutledge, acquired from the Angels in the Shane Victorino deal, reported and made his Red Sox debut Wednesday, entering the game at third base in place of 3B Pablo Sandoval (dehydration). Rutledge was hitting .274 with five homers and 32 RBIs at Triple-A Salt Lake and had appeared in 266 major league games prior to this season. He struck out in the ninth inning.

--INF Jemile Weeks, who went 3-for-9 with an RBI in three games since being promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket, was designated for assignment. The moved cleared a roster spot for the arrival of INF Josh Rutledge.

--RHP Jean Machi, claimed off waivers by the Red Sox from the Giants on Tuesday, will join the team Thursday. He was 1-0 with a 5.33 ERA in 33 games with San Francisco this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just flying open. Some of the mechanical issues that I’ve had in the past this year kind of came back tonight. You get out there in the heat of the moment and all you’re thinking about is competing and whatever you can do to get out of that situation, and that was it.” -- RHP Rick Porcello, who gave up six runs (five earned) in two-plus innings Wednesday in the Red Sox’s 9-2 loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (dehydration) left the July 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--2B Brock Holt (left knee tightness) left the July 26 game. He didn’t play July 27-28. He was back in the lineup July 29.

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

LHP Tommy Layne

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Steven Wright

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Alejandro De Aza

OF/INF Daniel Nava

OF Rusney Castillo