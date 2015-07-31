Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It was only one swing, but it served as a reminder of what the Boston Red Sox saw in Rusney Castillo.

Castillo unloaded on a first-pitch fastball from Chicago White Sox reliever Matt Albers in the seventh inning Thursday night and launched it over the wall in straightaway center field to put a capper on an 8-2 victory, the Red Sox’s third win in the past 14 games.

“He’s handled the ball (inside) better than he did the previous times with us,” manager John Farrell said. “The sinkerballer that throws the ball down and in to him tied him up. I think as he’s gotten more at-bats, he looks more fluid and relaxed and not trying to force the issue at the plate.”

In other words, Castillo finally might be feeling comfortable at the major league level.

It has been nearly a year since the outfielder signed a seven-year, $72.5 million contract that stands as the richest deal ever for a Cuban player. But rather than becoming a mainstay in the Red Sox’s lineup, he has been shuttled back and forth between Boston and Triple-A Pawtucket, in large part because of nagging injuries that have prevented him from staying on the field for long stretches.

However, the Red Sox signed Castillo because they believe he can be a productive big-leaguer. And when they traded right fielder Shane Victorino to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, it opened a spot for Castillo to return to the majors and play every day.

Castillo, 28, batted .333 (12-for-36) with two homers and six RBIs in a 10-game cameo at the end of last season. An oblique strain sidelined him for part of spring training, causing him to open the season in Triple-A. In 30 games with the Red Sox this season, he is 22-for-86 (.256) with two homers and seven RBIs.

Earlier in the week, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, a fellow Cuban player, expressed confidence that Castillo can succeed at this level. Now it is time for Castillo to prove it.

“He’s not only a countryman but also a good friend,” Castillo said of Abreu. “He was a good teammate when we played together (in Cuba). It’s nice to hear that he said that. But as far as if I‘m going to get to that point, obviously I am (trying to), but it’s important for me to stay disciplined in what we’re doing and not get too far ahead of myself. Stay on track.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 8-4, 3.74 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 6-3, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Pablo Sandoval was recharged and ready to go after leaving Wednesday’s game due to dehydration. Sandoval started the game Thursday but left after four innings with a left forearm contusion he sustained when he was hit by a pitch an inning-ending swinging strikeout. “Pablo is probably day-to-day. He’s sore right now,” manager John Farrell said. “That was a fastball that chased him. It looked like it might have hit him in the throat if he didn’t take it in the wrist on the swing. A scary moment. The scan here at the ballpark is clean, but he’s still day-to-day.” Sandoval was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in two at-bats before departing.

--RHP Steven Wright gave up two runs in seven innings, struck out a career-high eight and outdueled Chris Sale to help Boston avoid a four-game sweep. After serving up a first-inning two-run homer to Chicago 1B Jose Abreu, Wright buckled down and pitched shutout ball the rest of the way while throwing a season-high 116 pitches.

--RHP Jean Machi joined the major league roster after the Red Sox claimed the reliever off waivers from the Giants earlier in the week. Machi, 33, was designated for assignment by the Giants on July 20 and had not pitched in 10 days despite throwing a light bullpen session before Thursday’s series finale. Machi, who throws a three-pitch mix consisting of a fastball, a slider, and a splitter, posted ERAs in the mid-2.00s in 2013 and 2014 but heads to Boston with a 5.14 ERA in 33 games in 2015. “The velocity has been consistent with what it was the last couple of years, and that’s 92 to 94 (mph),” manager John Farrell said. “Where his damages come is the slider might not be as sharp as it was the last two years, and that’s the pitch that we’ve got to continue to hone in on and look to regain its consistency.”

--1B/OF Daniel Nava was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Jean Machi. He began his Red Sox career with a bang on June 12, 2010, becoming the fourth major-leaguer to hit a grand slam in his first at-bat and the second to do so on the first pitch. Nava hit .303 (139-for-458) with 12 home runs and 66 RBIs in a career-high 134 games for the Red Sox in 2013, but he fell off in 2014 and then struggled to regain his consistency in a limited 29-game sample size in 2015. “There were some extended periods of success for him here, but as opportunity diminished and the production was inconsistent, the decision to designate him to make the room was made,” Farrell said. Nava was also designated by the Red Sox in 2011.

--RHP Jonathan Aro was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He made his major league debut with Boston on June 25 against the Orioles, and he posted a 11.57 ERA and struck out three in three appearances for Boston before he was sent down. He was 3-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 60 strikeouts and one save in 25 minor league games between Double-A Portland and Pawtucket this season.

--LHP Tommy Layne was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear space for RHP Jonathan Aro. The reliever has made 40 appearances in 2015, going 2-6 with a 5.94 ERA in 33 1/3 innings.

--C Sandy Leon was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Leon was designated for assignment July 21 after hitting .180 with three RBIs in 33 games with Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t have a real good feel for (the knuckleball) the first couple of innings. Then once he did get the feel for it, the consistency, the violence to the action and the strike-throwing ability improved across the board. It slowed them down.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Steven Wright, who gave up two first-inning runs Thursday but no more in his seven-inning outing. Wright led Boston to an 8-2 win over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Pablo Sandoval (left forearm contusion) left the July 30 game. He is day-to-day.

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Jonathan Aro

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza