Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The trade deadline came and went and the last-place Red Sox were quiet.

Well, not exactly.

After moving veteran outfielder Shane Victorino to the Los Angeles Angels and picking up reliever Jean Machi on waivers from the San Francisco Giants earlier in the week, the Sox beat the deadline by acquiring right-handed reliever Ryan Cook from the Oakland A’s for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

So, not much happened Friday with the movement of any other veterans -- in what had to be a selling situation for a team that started play Friday 13 games out of first place. One of those veterans, first baseman Mike Napoli, hit a go-ahead two-run homer in a 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

”We had a busy few days. We worked on a lot of stuff,“ general manager Ben Cherington said before the game. ”Talked about a lot of stuff. Big, small, in between.

“In the end we didn’t find enough compelling to do much. It just didn’t come our way. Thought we had a really productive week, nonetheless. We know a lot more about what may or may not be in play for us going forward in the offseason.”

Three years ago, in a similar situation, the Red Sox won the lottery when the Los Angeles Dodgers took almost $250 million worth of contracts off their hands in a deal that included Adrian Gonzalez. That was a waiver deal made in August.

Last year, the second last-place season in a three-year span, Boston moved ace Jon Lester, Andrew Miller, John Lackey and Stephen Drew at the non-waiver deadline.

This year, so far, just two small deals.

The Red Sox did pop up in a three-way rumor involving the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres Friday but nothing came of it.

“We talked about all sorts of stuff,” said Cherington. “I think we learned a lot about our players, other players who could be available going forward and just the timing didn’t line up to make a lot of moves now. We know what we need to do going forward and we have more information to guide us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-2, 7.61 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-6, 5.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mike Napoli insisted after hitting the go-ahead home run Friday night that he wasn’t thinking about the trade deadline -- and his name being associated with it. He continued a hit stretch that has seen him hit .326 with three homers and nine RBIs in his last 14 games. “I think for Nap it probably peaked personally for him today,” manager John Farrell said. “There might have been some building anticipation throughout the week thinking if there was a team, maybe it was Pittsburgh, that might have had some speculation needing a right-handed bat. I‘m sure once the deadline closed it’s a chance to let some of those thoughts that could potentially be a distraction -- I won’t say they were -- but potential distractions are eliminated.” Napoli says he doesn’t want to be traded and that his team isn’t dead quite yet.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t have his best stuff in Friday night’s start, but battled through five innings -- a career-high 110 pitches -- and was in line for the win before the bullpen gave up the lead. He issued a career-high four walks but owns a 2.70 ERA in his last four home starts.

--RHP Ryan Cook was acquired from the Oakland A’s for a player to be named later. Cook, an All-Star in 2012, was pitching at Nashville and had a 10.38 ERA in four appearances with the A’s this season. “He’s obviously been successful and hit a little speed bump this year,” said Boston general manager Ben Cherington. “But continue to try to want to try to take a look at guys and looking forward and trying to find solutions for the pitching staff.”

--RHP Joe Kelly, who has allowed eight earned runs and 13 hits in 8 2/3 innings since being recalled from Triple-A, pitches the middle game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Kelly, who has one major league win since his first start of the season and none since June 6, yielded five runs on eight hits in five innings in a no-decision against the Rays April 22.

--LF Hanley Ramirez was out of the lineup after fouling two balls off his left shin during the same at-bat in the fifth inning of game the previous night. He finished the game.

--3B Pablo Sandoval was also out, with a bruised left wrist suffered when he swung and missed and was hit by the pitch the previous night.

--INF Jemile Weeks was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket. He had been designated for assignment July 29. The moved cleared a roster spot for the arrival of INF Josh Rutledge.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m sure once the deadline closed it’s a chance to let some of those thoughts that could potentially be a distraction -- I won’t say they were -- but potential distractions are eliminated.” -- Manager John Farrell, on 1B Mike Napoli, who, hours after not getting traded, hit a two-out, two-run homer Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (left shin) was out of the lineup July 31 after fouling two balls off his left shin during the same at-bat in the fifth inning of a July 30 game.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (left forearm contusion) left the July 30 game. He was also out July 31.

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

RHP Jonathan Aro

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza