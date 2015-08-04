Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox will take another peek into their future when left-hander Henry Owens makes his major league debut in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

Yes, at Yankee Stadium.

”One, we wanted to insert another starter and not move guys up,“ manager John Farrell said after struggling right-hander Rick Porcello was placed on the disabled list with a right triceps strain. ”We wanted to provide an extra day of rest. So Tuesday is Henry’s day.

“It’s going to be probably the biggest stage he’s going to make his debut on, (as) the schedule has it. But ideally having another left-hander go against that lineup in that ballpark (would give us an edge).”

Fellow left-hander Brian Johnson made his debut for the Red Sox on their last road trip and will likely get another look soon.

Owens, the organization’s No. 5 prospect, is another crafty lefty. He hasn’t been great in Triple-A, going 3-8 with a decent 3.16 ERA, but has been better lately.

“A lot more strikes. Repeating his delivery,” Farrell said. “Coming out of spring training, there was some work needed with just commanding his body as well as the baseball. And that’s been the case over the last four weeks or more. In a nutshell, it’s more quality strikes throughout the entire time he’s on the mound.”

By blowing a late one-run lead and falling to the Tamps Bay Ray on Sunday, the Red Sox saw their three-game winning streak snapped and dropped into a tie for the worst record in the American League.

So why not look toward the future?

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, major league debut) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka (7-4, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to July 29, with a right triceps strain. “The best we could have done would have been to push him back to Saturday to give him ample time, but we felt like that was going to be too much of a risk,” manager John Farrell said. Porcello is 5-11 with a 5.81 ERA in 114 2/3 innings over 20 starts in 2015.

--CF Mookie Betts, on the seven-day concussion disabled list, was making progress but won’t join the team until it gets to Detroit on Friday. “(His) headache has disappeared,” manager John Farrell said before the game Sunday. “He’ll begin exertion testing (Sunday) and will continue to go through the MLB protocol for concussions, but a much improved state with Mookie.”

--LF Hanley Ramirez injured a knee during an eighth-inning at-bat and was removed for PR Alejandro De Aza. Ramirez, who singled in the at-bat and was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, isn’t expected to miss any time. “He tweaked his knee on that previous swing to the base hit,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He should be good to go for Tuesday, but yeah, it was a little bit of a zinger and just got him off his feet.”

--LHP Wade Miley had good stuff Sunday, but he still came up short of his first win since July 2. Miley lasted 6 2/3 innings against the Rays, giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk and striking out four, but the Red Sox bullpen let him down. Miley is 8-9 with a 4.55 ERA in 22 starts this season.

--3B Pablo Sandoval struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning after missing two games with a left forearm contusion. Sandoval took batting practice Sunday, and he will be back in the lineup for the team’s three-game series against the Yankees starting Tuesday. “He’s good to go today, but as we did recently with Brock (Holt), just an extra day and (and Monday is) an off day,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He’ll be full go when we get into New York.” Sandoval is hitting .260 (88-for-339) with eight home runs and 34 RBIs in 93 games this year.

--RHP Rick Porcello was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right triceps strain. After giving up six runs in two innings Wednesday against the White Sox, Porcello experienced soreness and inflammation in his triceps and could not throw a regularly scheduled bullpen session Sunday. “The best we could have done would have been to push him back to Saturday to give him ample time, but we felt like that was going to be too much of a risk,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Porcello is 5-11 with a 5.81 ERA in 114 2/3 innings over 20 starts in 2015.

--RHP Ryan Cook was activated Sunday after being acquired from the Oakland Athletics before Friday’s non-waiver trade deadline for cash or a player to be named later. Cook, who did not appear in Sunday’s game, is 0-2 with a 10.38 ERA in 4 1/3 innings over four major league games in 2015.

--LHP Henry Owens will make his major league debut Tuesday as the Red Sox open a three-game series against the Yankees in New York. “It’s going to be probably the biggest stage that he’s going to make his debut on,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. The 23-year-old is 3-8 with a 3.16 ERA in 122 1/3 innings over 21 starts with Triple-A Pawtucket this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he blended his off-speed pitches in well against a heavily right-handed-hitting lineup. The 3-2 fastball that (RF Brandon) Guyer runs into to get things started. Other than that, he was in command for the time that he was on the mound today.” -- Manager John Farrell, on LHP Wade Miley, who got a no-decision Sunday in the Red Sox’s 4-3 loss to the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore knee) left the Aug. 2 game. He is expected to be ready to play Aug. 4.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (left forearm contusion) left the July 30 game, and he didn’t play July 31-Aug. 1. He appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 2, and he should be ready to start Aug. 4.

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 29. He won’t rejoin the team before Aug. 7.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Travis Shaw

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza