Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Nearly four months ago, Steven Wright was the winning pitcher in an epic 19-inning victory at Yankee Stadium.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander came out on top despite blowing two leads and not having a consistently effective knuckleball.

On Wednesday, Wright was the winner again at Yankee Stadium, but this time it was because his knuckleball had the movement, or as manager John Farrell stated, the pitch had “violence” during Boston’s 2-1 win over the New York Yankees.

In other words, it kept the Yankees flailing at the pitch. Exhibit A was the 16 swings and misses Wright had, and Exhibit B was seven of his career-high nine strikeouts came on swings.

Those strikeouts included two swings and misses by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury in the first and fifth. They also included a swing and miss by designated hitter Alex Rodriguez with a runner in scoring position as well as consecutive swinging strikeouts of third baseman Chase Headley and shortstop Didi Gregorius for the first two outs of the second while the Red Sox held a 2-1 lead.

“Outstanding effort,” Farrell said. “He had the feel for his knuckleball much earlier tonight than he did six days ago. He kept guys off-stride obviously with some variations to the speed of his knuckleball, but he threw a number of them with good violence to them and a lot of strikes.”

So what exactly does violence mean in terms of a knuckleball?

“It goes back to his touch and feel,” Farrell said. “Feeling comfortable in his hand and executing it for strikes, and he was able to accelerate with some pitches when his hands were getting in the right place, and that was the case tonight pretty much from the second inning on.”

Wright was able to give the Red Sox distance which they significantly needed after their bullpen was torched for 10 runs in the final three innings Tuesday following a decent debut by rookie left-hander Henry Owens. Wright gave up four hits, two walks and one run in eight innings.

As for what he thinks about the violent knuckleball with movement, Wright quietly shrugged and said, “I don’t know (why it moved so much). It’s a knuckleball. I just kind of throw it the same every time. Today it was just moving a little bit more than it has in the past.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 6-3, 4.34 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-8, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez starts for the Red Sox on Thursday night against the Yankees. Rodriguez faced the Yankees on July 11 in Boston and picked up the win when he allowed two earned runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Rodriguez’s win against the Yankees came nine days before he allowed seven runs and six hits in 1 2/3 innings against the Angels. The outing against the Angels inflated his ERA in his last five starts to 5.04, a stretch that includes Friday, when he threw a career-high 110 pitches in five innings during a no-decision against the Rays.

--OF Daniel Nava’s tenure with the Red Sox officially ended Wednesday when he was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays. Nava was designated for assignment July 30, nine days after being activated from the disabled list. This season, Nava missed 48 games with a strained left thumb and batted .152 in 29 games while losing playing time to OFs Hanley Ramirez and Rusney Castillo.

--RHP Steven Wright was the winning pitcher in Boston’s two victories at New York this season. He was credited with the win April 10 in a 19-inning victory despite blowing a pair of leads. On Wednesday, he allowed one run and four hits while recording a career-high nine strikeouts in eight innings. During the longest outing of his career, Wright got 16 swings and misses, and seven of his strikeouts came on swinging third strikes.

--DH David Ortiz has reached base in 13 consecutive games, and how he reached Wednesday is often what happens in New York -- a home run. Ortiz hit his 46th home run off New York. When he connected off rookie RHP Luis Severino in the fourth inning, the 21-year-old was the 34th different New York pitcher to allow a home run by Ortiz.

--OF Runsey Castillo will be in the lineup Thursday after appearing Wednesday only as a pinch hitter. He drew a walk in the ninth inning. Castillo has reached base in 11 of 14 career games against the Yankees.

--3B Pablo Sandoval doubled twice, giving him 26 extra-base hits this season. It was the 13th consecutive game Sandoval had a hit against the Yankees.

--LHP Henry Owens allowed three runs and five hits in five-plus innings Tuesday in his major league debut. His night ended after he opened the sixth by allowing doubles to New York LF Chris Young and DH Alex Rodriguez on off-speed pitches while the Red Sox held a 2-1 lead. Owens was charged with the loss when Rodriguez scored, but the assessment by manager John Farrell was positive. “I thought what was impressive is that he seemed to keep the emotion under control,” Farrell said. “He made some quality pitches, he settled down and gives us five solid innings.” Owens became the first Red Sox pitcher to make his major league debut against the Yankees in New York since Robinson Checo on Sept. 16, 1997. At 23 years, 14 days Owens also was the youngest Red Sox pitcher to have his major league debut come against the Yankees since Billy Rohr pitched a one-hitter on April 14, 1967.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After the first inning, I think it feels like we’re going to have a good night.” -- DH David Ortiz, talking about the effectiveness of RHP Steven Wright on Wednesday in the Red Sox’s 2-1 win over the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he could resume baseball activities Aug. 7-9.

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 29. He increased his physical activity Aug. 3, and there was no recurrence of concussion symptoms. He won’t rejoin the team before Aug. 7.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Travis Shaw

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza