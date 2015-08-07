Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Brock Holt has been among the more consistent performers in an otherwise disappointing season for the Boston Red Sox.

As of late, the consistently positive results have slowed down for Holt.

Although his .277 average is among the highest for the Red Sox, it’s been a recent struggle for Holt. He was batting .306 through June 24 but since then he is hitting .233 (28-for-120) with 26 singles and two doubles.

On Thursday, Holt had a rest from starting and potentially extending his hitless drought beyond 14 at-bats.

“He’s been pitched to,” Boston manager John Farrell said before a 2-1 loss to the Yankees. “He’s seen a lot of off-speed early in the count. Right-handers have been attacking him down and in. There has been a long stretch of games in which his bat path might not be as consistent. Like any player, he needs a break now and then.”

With Holt getting a break, Josh Rutledge received his first start at second base since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for right fielder Shane Victorino.

His night began with a diving stop of Yankee left fielder Brett Gardner’s ground ball and an accurate throw to get the second out of the first inning. After striking out for the final out of the second, he ranged to his left to get third baseman Chase Headley’s ground ball for the first out of the bottom half.

Rutledge also struck out with one out in the fifth off CC Sabathia and again in the seventh off Justin Wilson. When he turn came up for a fourth time against a third left-hander, Travis Shaw pinch hit and got a single off Andrew Miller.

Thursday was likely a cameo appearance for Rutledge since the team is waiting for Dustin Pedroia to return from a second hamstring injury. He could get slightly more time on the off chance Holt gets traded.

According to the Boston Globe, Holt was among a group of Red Sox placed on revocable waivers along with first baseman Mike Napoli, right fielder Rusney Castillo, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and pitchers Craig Breslow.

Out of those, Holt would be a logical fit for a contender. Besides having a low salary, he has played every position but catcher this season and is under a team’s control through 2019, which makes the Red Sox more inclined to weather the slump and keep him.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 3-6, 6.11) at Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-1, 3.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly will try to put together consecutive victories for the second time since joining the Red Sox last July. Kelly ended last season with three straight wins but has struggled often this year. When he was credited with the win Saturday against Tampa Bay despite allowing five runs and nine hits in five innings, it was his first victory since June 6. Before getting the win, he had been 0-2 with a 10.19 ERA in his last five starts. Kelly will be making his first career start against the Tigers.

--OF Mookie Betts (concussion) saw specialist Dr. Micky Collins in Pittsburgh on Thursday and will rejoin the Red Sox on Friday in Detroit. Betts has missed eight games since getting injured July 29 but is not quite ready to be activated although he has passed concussion tests.

--LHP Brian Johnson gave the Red Sox some good news Thursday when tests did not show any structural damage in his left elbow. Johnson was placed on Triple-A Pawtucket’s 15-disabled list with elbow tightness around the ulnar nerve area. Johnson made his major league debut July 21, allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings at Houston. He was cruising through the first three innings Sunday flexing his left arm when pitching coach Bob Kipper came out to check on him. Before the injury, Johnson was a candidate to make another start in place of RHP Rick Porcello.

--RF Rusney Castillo returned to the starting lineup after making pinch hitting appearances Tuesday and Wednesday. Manager John Farrell said Castillo will start seeing regular playing time for the Red Sox and Thursday not only marked the first time he hit leadoff but also the first time he batted higher than fifth. It was a mixed night for Castillo out of the leadoff spot as he had an RBI single in the fifth but also struck out three times and grounded out in another at-bat.

--INF/OF Brock Holt had the night off from the starting lineup to take a break from a 0-for-14 slide. Holt is batting .277 but does not have a hit in three straight starts and if he does not get a hit in his next start it will mark the second time Holt did not get a hit in four straight starts. The other time was Aug. 6-9, 2013.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez turned in a solid outing Thursday, allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings. It was the ninth time in 13 starts Rodriguez gave up two earned runs or less. At 22 years and 121 days, Rodriguez is the youngest Boston pitcher to start at Yankee Stadium since LHP Rick Jones (21 years, 143 days) on Sept. 6, 1976.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had an opportunity in the fifth, eighth and ninth (with runners) in scoring position. We had plenty of opportunities to cash in.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, after a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he could resume baseball activities Aug. 7-9.

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 29. He increased his physical activity Aug. 3, and there was no recurrence of concussion symptoms. He saw a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh Aug. 6 and the Red Sox said he passed concussion tests. He won’t rejoin the team before Aug. 7.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Travis Shaw

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza