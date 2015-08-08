Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Not a lot has gone right for the Boston Red Sox this season, but the team might have caught a break Friday night.

Closer Koji Uehara took a line drive off his right wrist in nailing down his 25th save and sealing Boston’s 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

He took a few steps to his right, picked up the ball and threw out second baseman Ian Kinsler to end the game.

Then he crumpled to the ground in obvious pain.

“I consider my whole body is a glove, after I release the ball,” Uehara said.

He was taken to the X-ray machine at Comerica Park, located between the two clubhouses, and they did not show a break in the swollen wrist.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said he was initially concerned it might be a severe injury.

”It was in a place where a lot of different things can happen,“ Farrell said. ”He’s day-to-day.

“It was a very big relief (Uehara wasn’t injured). But it was also unfortunate he was out there in the first place.”

That was a reference to right-hander Justin Masterson, who pitched a four-batter eighth, then loaded the bases with one out in the ninth and had to be relieved by Uehara.

“There’s no break,” Uehara said. “Even if something happened, I reached for it. It’s my responsibility.”

Uehara said initially there wasn’t much pain but after he fired to first, “there was good pain buildup. I will be ready on Sunday.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-9, 4.55 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 10-6, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley is scheduled for his first career start against Detroit on Saturday. He is 3-0 against American League Central teams in three starts. The AL Central is full of teams that tilt heavily to the left on offense, but the Tigers are not one of those teams. Detroit is likely to start an all right-handed lineup against the Boston southpaw.

--1B Mike Napoli was removed from Boston’s starting lineup Friday night, a move announced just as the game was about to start because he had been traded to the Texas Rangers. Boston also sends an undisclosed amount of cash to Texas to help pay the remainder of the right-handed hitter’s $16 million salary but will receive a player to be named later from Texas as part of the deal. Napoli came to Boston after hitting .275 with 54 home runs and 131 RBIs in the 2011 and 2012 seasons with Texas. In 98 games this year he was hitting .207 for the Red Sox with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs. He can become a free agent at the end of this season. “He never brought what was happening to him at the plate onto the field with him,” Boston’s Clay Buchholz said. “He knows how to win.”

--3B Pablo Sandoval, scheduled for a night off, was inserted into Boston’s starting lineup Friday night when 1B Mike Napoli was scratched and traded just prior to the game’s start. With LHP Daniel Norris as Detroit’s starter, Sandoval was scheduled for a break to rest a sore thumb. A switch-hitter, Sandoval has abandoned hitting right-handed after going 2-for-42 batting that way this year. He was inserted into Napoli’s slot, sixth in the order, and played third with Travis Shaw shifting from third to first. “He got hit on the wrist a couple of days ago,” manager John Farrell said, “and hurt his thumb. He got jammed a couple of times. I had to get him off his feet.” He came out after eight innings but Farrell said he’ll be in the lineup Saturday.

--RHP Koji Uehara got a scare Friday night when he took a liner off his right wrist while facing the last batter of his 25th save. “It was in a place where a lot of different things can happen,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s day-to-day. It was a very big relief (Uehara wasn’t injured). But it was also unfortunate he was out there in the first place (in a 7-2 game).” “I consider my whole body is a glove, after I release the ball,” Uehara said. “I will be ready on Sunday.”

--CF Mookie Betts has been cleared to resume limited baseball duties, and manager John Farrell is hopeful his center fielder can return to the team Tuesday in Miami. Betts suffered a concussion July 28 falling into the bullpen after making a catch at Fenway Park. “(Betts has) been cleared,” Farrell said Friday. “The final submission of paperwork to MLB is, really, the last step. So, he’s been cleared to go through all physical activity, but to be activated, there’s still that final protocol of administrative paperwork.” Betts saw a concussion specialist Thursday in Pittsburgh and hit some balls in the cage Friday night along with doing some light throwing.

--RHP Joe Kelly dazzled for three innings but then struggled to get through 5 1/3 to pick up his fourth win in 10 decisions. “His slider was excellent,” manager John Farrell said. “But maybe the third time through the order that slider wasn’t quite as sharp. Maybe it lost a little bit of its bite. What you’re seeing is that when you get into the middle innings (with Kelly) you take a closer look.” “I wanted to keep them off balance early,” Kelly said. “My slider definitely felt better, although I threw a hanging slider to J.D. (Martinez, who hit it for his 30th home run in the fourth).”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I consider my whole body is a glove once I release the ball. Initially there wasn’t too much pain. But afterward there was a good pain buildup.” - Boston reliever Koji Uehara, on getting hit on the wrist by a batted ball Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (right wrist) was hit on the right wrist by a batted ball Aug. 7. X-rays showed no break in the swollen wrist, and Uehara said he feels he’ll be able to pitch by Aug. 9.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he could resume baseball activities Aug. 7-9.

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 29. He increased his physical activity Aug. 3, and there was no recurrence of concussion symptoms. He saw a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh on Aug. 6, and the Red Sox said he passed concussion tests. He took batting practice Aug. 7. He might be able to return Aug. 11.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Travis Shaw

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza