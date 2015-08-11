Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Boston Red Sox closer Koji Uehara is out for the season with a broken right wrist.

The Red Sox placed him on the disabled list Monday with a non-displaced distal radius fracture. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

Uehara took a line drive off the wrist while recording his 25th save and sealing Boston’s 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

He took a few steps to his right, picked up the ball and threw out second baseman Ian Kinsler to end the game. Then he crumpled to the ground in pain.

X-rays after the game did not show a break, but further examination in Boston did.

Uehara, 40, had a 2.23 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings this season. He has a 1.86 ERA and 72 saves in three seasons with the Red Sox.

Uehara signed to a two-year, $18 million deal last October.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Steven Wright, 5-4, 4.12 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 1-1, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went 2-for-4 with a home run Sunday in a rehab appearance for Double-A Portland. Barring a setback, he is expected to be activated from the disabled list before Tuesday’s game.

--RHP Steven Wright is scheduled to face the Marlins for the first time in his career Tuesday in Miami. Wright earlier this season became the first rookie pitcher since 1997 to defeat a team (in this case the New York Yankees) as a starter and reliever. He beat the Yankees in his most recent start, allowing one run on four hits in eight innings. Overall, he is 5-4 with a 4.12 ERA.

--LF Hanley Ramirez sat out his second consecutive game Sunday due to a swollen left foot. “I expect him to be in lineup Tuesday in Miami,” manager John Farrell said. Ramirez was a late pregame scratch Saturday night. He can’t put pressure on the foot when he swings.

--RHP Koji Uehara had a CT scan on his swollen right wrist Sunday so the Red Sox would have a better idea of when he would be able to pitch again. “The swelling is down again,” manager John Farrell said, “but we’re having a CT scan just to make sure. We don’t have the results yet, and he’s been sent back to Boston for a thorough workup.” Farrell added he thought his closer would be able to pitch again Tuesday in Miami.

--3B Pablo Sandoval has been playing through a sore thumb, and manager John Farrell decided to open Sunday’s game with him on the bench. 2B Josh Rutledge replaced him in the lineup with UT Brock Holt starting at third base.

--RHP Justin Masterson gave up a solo home run in his lone inning Sunday, and he was designated for assignment after the game. The Red Sox needed a roster spot with the impending return of CF Mookie Betts on Tuesday. “We have other roster moves to make in the next 48 hours,” manager John Farrell said. The reason for trimming Masterson was inconsistency; too many stretches of hits and walks and not enough stringing together of outs. In 18 games (nine starts) this year, Masterson is 4-2 with a 5.61 ERA.

--LHP Henry Owens earned his first major league victory Sunday in his second start. Owens allowed three hits and a run in five innings. He walked four and struck out two. “There are a couple of things I have to work out in the next four days,” he said. Owens said the game ball from his first win probably would “go to my dad’s office -- or my Mom. Probably my Mom.”

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. had a career day Sunday, but it has to be tempered by knowing a player will be cut to make room when injured CF Mookie Betts comes off the disabled list Tuesday. “I‘m glad Mookie’s coming back,” Bradley said. As for the possibility he’d be going back to Triple-A, Bradley said, “Certain guys have certain roles. But roles can change.” Bradley drove in five runs, collecting a bases-loaded walk in the second, a solo home run in the seventh and a three-run triple in the eighth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a flash of what Jackie Bradley is capable of doing. His defense is capable of being a carrying tool for him. He’s hit as an amateur and at the lower levels. He’s been a good offensive player there, a contributor. It’s taken some time for that to carry over to the upper level.” -- Manager John Farrell, on CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who homered and knocked in five runs Sunday in the Red Sox’s 7-2 win over the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left foot) did not play Aug. 8-9. He is day-to-day.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (sore left thumb) did not play Aug. 9. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Koji Uehara (swollen right wrist) was hurt Aug. 7, and he didn’t pitch Aug. 8-9. X-rays showed no break, but he underwent a CT scan Aug. 9. He is day-to-day.

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 29. He increased his physical activity Aug. 3, and there was no recurrence of concussion symptoms. He saw a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh on Aug. 6, and the Red Sox said he passed concussion tests. He took batting practice Aug. 7. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Portland on Aug. 9, and he is expected to be activated Aug. 11.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Travis Shaw

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Deven Marrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Alejandro De Aza