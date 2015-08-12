Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- A bad Boston season got even worse on Tuesday night when the last-place Red Sox blew a 4-0 lead and lost 5-4 in 10 innings to the worst team in baseball, the Miami Marlins.

It was a painful loss for Boston manager John Farrell -- in more ways than one.

Farrell, who had hernia surgery in Detroit on Monday, arrived at Marlins Park two hours before first pitch and was accompanied by Red Sox medical director Dr. Larry Ronan.

However, before the game started, Farrell left the stadium and headed to the team hotel.

”Here’s a guy who wants to be here,“ said Boston bench coach Torey Lovullo, who managed the game in place of Farrell. ”He wants to be a part of this, but it is a little too much to ask his body.

“The doctors talked to him and told him to go home and get some rest.”

Farrell believes he got the hernia when he carried a heavy equipment bag on Thursday.

”It will be a day-to-day thing with him,“ Lovullo said. ”If he can do it, I guarantee he will be out here.

“When you get to a certain spot, you have to sit back and listen to a professional (a doctor). I think John wisely went home and got some rest.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 6-4, 4.17 ERA) at Rays (LHP Adam Conley, 1-0, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will make his 14th start of the season when he faces the Marlins on Wednesday. In eight of his 13 starts so far, Rodriguez has allowed two earned runs or fewer while pitching at least six innings. He was 4-3 with a 2.98 ERA earlier this season at Triple-A Pawtucket.

--RHP Steven Wright, who converted to a knuckleballer to start the 2011 season, had an OK start on Tuesday that was spoiled by wildness. The rookie has allowed three earned runs or less in eight of his nine starts. On Tuesday against the Marlins, he allowed five hits and two runs in five innings. He walked five batters, helping to cause his early exit.

--RHP Koji Uehara, who has 25 of Boston’s 27 saves this year, was placed on the disabled list due to a fractured right wrist. Uehara, 40, who is under contract through the 2016 season, is out for the rest of this season.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. started his first career game in left field and looked quite comfortable. In the fourth inning, he made a sensational catch, stealing a double from Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Bradley caught the ball just before slamming into the fence. Offensively, Bradley had two hits -- including a triple -- and scored two runs.

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) was activated off the disabled list after missing 11 games and had a big game. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. However, in the 10th inning, he dove and failed to make what would have been a great catch on Dee Gordon’s triple. Gordon eventually scored the run that beat Boston 5-4 in 10 innings.

--RHP Ryan Cook was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday to take closer Koji Uehara’s spot on the roster. Cook, acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, is vying to fill the closer role. Before being traded to Boston, Cook had a 10.38 ERA in 4 1/3 innings for Oakland this season and a 4.05 ERA in 30 appearances for Triple-A Nashville.

--INF Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday to make room for CF Mookie Betts. He had been recalled Saturday to fill the vacancy created when 1B Mike Napoli was traded Friday to the Texas Rangers. Marrero hit .143 in a brief stint with the Red Sox earlier this season. He was hitting .237 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 78 games for Pawtucket.

--LHP Tommy Layne was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday. The reliever is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 33.1 innings pitched for the Red Sox this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They didn’t get the job done.” -- Bench coach Torey Lovullo, who managed the game in place of John Farrell, of the six relievers used by Boston Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Mookie Betts (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list July 29. He increased his physical activity Aug. 3, and there was no recurrence of concussion symptoms. He saw a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh on Aug. 6, and the Red Sox said he passed concussion tests. He took batting practice Aug. 7. He made a rehab appearance for Double-A Portland on Aug. 9 and was activated Aug. 11.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left foot) did not play Aug. 8-11. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September. He will see Dr. James Andrews on Aug. 12.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza