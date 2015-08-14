Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Boston Red Sox reportedly hired former Los Angeles Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto as a consultant to assist in offseason planning and player evaluations.

They could use the help.

Boston (50-64) is in last place in the American League East after getting swept in two games against the awful Miami Marlins (46-68).

The Boston bullpen was brutalized in both games, and the starting pitching wasn’t much better.

Dipoto, 47, resigned from the Angels last month and will now assist Red Sox GM Ben Cherington.

“He will review our system, our big-league club,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Dipoto. “He will give us an objective viewpoint.”

The Red Sox, potentially headed for a third last-place finish in the past four years, need a lot of help, especially on the mound, where they have the third-worst ERA in the major leagues.

Offensively, Boston is middle of the pack in homers (tied for 15th) and 11th in runs scored.

Boston shelled out a combined $183 million in guaranteed money this past offseason for third baseman Pablo Sandoval and left fielder Hanley Ramirez. But those moves have not worked out as hoped -- Sandoval has a .680 OPS, and Ramirez is at .748.

Injuries have hurt -- Ramirez, second baseman Dustin Pedroia, catcher Christian Vazquez, closer Koji Uehara and starting pitchers Clay Buchholz and Rick Porcello are among the players currently on the disabled list.

The bright spots have been DH David Ortiz and shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Ortiz is still drilling homers -- he hit two more on Wednesday and has 25 on the season and 491 for his career. But Ortiz will turn 40 in November, and he obviously won’t be on the roster for too much longer.

Bogaerts, who turns 23 in October, has had a breakthrough season. He has improved his OPS from .660 last year as a rookie to .746 this year. He has also improved his fielding percentage from .975 last year to .985 this season.

In addition, Bogaerts leads all major league shortstops in batting average (.314), hits (132) and doubles (25). He also leads all AL shortstops in RBIs (54) and total bases (172).

Beyond Bogaerts, the Red Sox have some developing players such as center fielder Mookie Betts and right fielder Rusney Castillo. Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. can field, but his offense is still in doubt.

Overall, it’s a lot for Cherington -- and now Dipoto -- to sort through and try to improve for 2016.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-4, 3.25 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 4-6, 5.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly will start Friday when the Red Sox return home to face the Mariners. Kelly ranks seventh in the majors -- tied with Miami’s Jose Fernandez -- in terms of average fastball velocity, 95.5. Kelly, 27, the Cardinals’ third-round pick in 2009, is 8-8 since the Red Sox acquired him from St. Louis in the middle of the 2014 season. His 5.96 ERA is the worst of his four-year career. Kelly has made 18 starts this year -- which is already a career high -- and has allowed 12 homers. He has also given up 110 hits in 93 2/3 innings.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez has the fastball (94-95 mph) to excel in the majors, but the rookie has struggled some this year, and that was especially true on Wednesday against the Marlins. He lasted just five-plus innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs.

--1B David Ortiz, who homered twice on Wednesday, is blasting balls a long way this season. His 25 homers this year are averaging 409 feet -- eight feet further than last year. With his 425th plate appearance, his contract became guaranteed for next year, and Ortiz has said he will return. Ortiz has 19 homers since June 11. He has also pounded at least 20 doubles and 20 homers in 14 straight years. The only other major-leaguers to accomplish that feat are Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones, Manny Ramirez and Rafael Palmeiro.

--RHP Ryan Cook made his Red Sox debut on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless inning in relief. He struck out one and allowed one hit. It was a different story on Wednesday as he got just one out and was charged with four runs. Cook, 28, is in his fifth year in the majors, posting a career record of 13-12 with a 2.92 ERA in 213 appearances, all in relief. Cook, who pitched at Southern Cal, was a 27th-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2008. He broke into the majors in 2011 with Arizona.

--LHP Tommy Layne, 30, has appeared in 42 games for the Red Sox this year, a career high. His strength is getting out lefty batters. He has faced 75 lefty batters this season and has allowed just one extra-base hit, a double. He has retired nine of the past 10 lefty batters he has faced, with the other one working a walk.

--INF Deven Marrero, who grew up within 30 minutes of Marlins Park, never got to make his homecoming. He was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday before the start of the two-game series with Miami. Marrero, Boston’s first-round pick (24th overall) out of Arizona State in 2012, turns 25 on August 25. He has just seven at-bats in the big leagues this year (batting .143) but is known as an excellent defensive prospect. His career average in four minor league seasons is .254 with a total of 15 homers. He hit 30 homers, two triples and six homers last year while rotating between Double A and Triple A. But scouts wonder if he will be able to hit enough to be a starting shortstop in the majors.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, who turns 31 on Friday, has missed 27 games this year due a right-elbow injury. He may not pitch again until the instructional league in the fall. For his career, Buchholz is 73-51 with a 3.85 ERA. But he is a combined 15-18 the past two years with ERAs of 5.34 in 2014 and 3.26 this season. His biggest seasons came in 2010 (17-7, 2.33 ERA) and 2013 (12-1, 1.74 ERA), and the Red Sox will have to decide if they think he can regain that form or something close. That’s because Boston has a team option on his contract in each of the next two years.

--2B Dustin Pedroia, a four-time Gold Glove winner who turns 32 on Monday, has been out to a right-hamstring injury but hopes to begin baseball activities in two weeks. Spread out over two stints on the disabled list, he has missed 34 games due to the injury. It’s uncertain if he will return this year. Pedroia is a four-time All-Star but not since 2013. He is under contract through the 2021 season, so the Red Sox have to hope that the former American League Rookie of the Year and MVP has plenty more left in the tank.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What he’s doing against left-handed pitchers is impressive. David’s a great hitter.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on DH David Ortiz.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left foot) did not play Aug. 8-12. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza