Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- An emotional day at the ballpark ended on an up note for the Red Sox on Friday night.

“We as a group have been walking around with a heavy heart today. Our leader, our friend, our manager shared some pretty devastating news with us today,” Torey Lovullo, the interim manager, said after the Red Sox followed the news that manager John Farrell is battling lymphoma with a 15-1 rout of the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

“We hit just about every emotion you possibly can that was capped off by a lot of excitement in the dugout -- and I think these guys did that for John. They went out there and they fought hard, played hard and played with a ton of energy for John today.”

The players got the news in a pre-game meeting that apparently didn’t include starting pitcher Joe Kelly, who went six innings to win his third straight game.

“We’re going to fight for John and like Papi (David Ortiz) said, ‘We’re on this ride with John. We’re all together. We’re a family,’ ” said Lovullo, who added he expects to see Farrell around Fenway Park until the treatments begin and that he will let Farrell tell him how much he wants to talk baseball when the chemo starts.

Before the game, second baseman Dustin Pedroia, still on the disabled list, said, “We know he’s going to get through this. We’ll all get through it together and do anything we can to help him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-6, 3.11 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-9, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly had a rough start Friday night, allowing a first-inning homer to Kyle Seager and then two walks later in the inning. But he settled down and worked six to pick up his third straight win. He gave up only three hits after the homer -- and revealed after the game he wasn’t part of the pre-game meeting where John Farrell revealed he has lymphoma, the club apparently not wanting the starting pitcher to be part of an emotional scene. He said he spoke to Farrell after he left the game. Kelly became the first pitcher in Red Sox history to allow one run or less in each of his first three career starts against Seattle for Boston.

--1B Travis Shaw delivered his second two-homer game in the last three home games when he had a pair Friday night. He had three hits and three RBIs as he continues to be the team’s regular first baseman. Shaw became the second Red Sox player in the last 100 years with two multi-homer games in their first 18 major league games. George Scott did it in 1966. He is 12-for-21 with a 1.190 slugging percentage at Fenway Park.

--RF Rusney Castillo hit a two-run homer and stroked a single in his first two times up Friday. But he fouled a ball off his left foot his third time up, finished the at-bat with a strikeout and left the game with a contusion that will be further tested on Saturday. He is 19-for-56 with nine RBIs since being recalled from Triple-A.

--3B Pablo Sandoval snapped an 0-for-12 spell with three hits and drove in three runs in the loud win. The RBIs gave him 500 for his career. The big offensive night came after a 4-for-25 road trip but he is hitting .311 in 46 home games this season.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr., who started Friday’s game in left field and finished it in right, had three hits and has reached base in seven straight games, a career best.

--LF Hanley Ramirez missed his fifth straight game with a sore left foot. Interim manager Torey Lovullo said Ramirez is making progress.

--LHP Wade Miley, 0-2 with five no-decisions in his last seven starts, pitches the second game of the three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Saturday. The team has lost his last six starts and he has allowed 14 earned runs in 18 1/3 innings over the last three. He is 4-1 against the AL West this season and this is only his second career start against the Mariners -- the other coming in 2012.

--LHP Rich Hill, a former Red Sox reliever, was signed to a minor league contract.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We as a group have been walking around with a heavy heart today. Our leader, our friend, our manager shared some pretty devastating news with us today.” -- Interim manager Torey Lovullo, after the Red Sox followed the news that manager John Farrell is battling lymphoma with a 15-1 rout of the Mariners on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Rusney Castillo (foot contusion) left the Aug. 14 game after fouling a ball off his left foot. He’s scheduled for an MRI Aug. 15.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left foot) did not play Aug. 8-14. He is day-to-day. Interim manager Torey Lovullo said Ramirez is making progress.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza