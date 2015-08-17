Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- At least Henry Owens can say this after his uneven performance Sunday: He has something in common with Max Scherzer.

Owens joined the Washington Nationals’ ace and former Cy Young Award winner in a club of only four pitchers who have allowed 10 or more hits while striking out at least 10 batters in a game this season. The others: New York Mets touted right-hander Noah Syndergaard and San Diego Padres right-hander Andrew Cashner.

So, it wasn’t all bad for Owens, the Red Sox’s top pitching prospect, whose first career Fenway Park start and third big-league start overall resulted in a 12-inning, 8-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners in which he allowed seven runs in six innings.

“I don’t recall the last time I gave up 10 hits, but this is the big leagues and I‘m a rookie,” Owens said. “So, I guess you can say it humbled it me a little bit. I mean, by and large I‘m not going to lose any confidence from this outing. I just know what I have to do to get outs.”

Adding to the strangeness of the start was the fact that Owens got burned on his best pitch. He gave up back-to-back home runs to Robinson Cano and Franklin Gutierrez on changeups, typically his most effective off-speed pitch and the one that best offsets and fastball that registers in only the low-90s.

Owens admitted that he might have erred by trying to elevate the pitches in an attempt to get strikeouts.

“Those changeups were very hittable pitches,” Owens said. “I mean, two guys that have good pop put them out of the ballpark. (After the homers), I just told myself, ‘If you’re going to miss, miss down. Don’t throw them up and go for the strikeout. Miss down.’ We did that it was effective.”

Indeed, Owens seemed to make proper adjustments after the rocky beginning. He held the Mariners scoreless over his final three innings, giving the Red Sox offense a chance to chip away at the lead and eventually tie the game in the ninth inning.

It nevertheless was easily the worst of Owens’ three starts. He went five innings in each of his first two outings against the Yankees and Tigers, allowing a total of four earned runs.

Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo preferred to accentuate the positives of Owens’ performance, namely that he was able to get through the sixth inning on 99 pitches.

“I honestly feel like giving up seven runs in the first three innings, it would’ve been easy for a young pitcher to collapse but he composed himself,” Lovullo said. “He wanted to go back out there for the sixth inning and executed a good game plan. For a young pitcher to do that, to go back out there and complete that sixth inning as easily as he did says a lot about Henry.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 10-6, 3.26 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Matt Barnes, 3-2, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Henry Owens had his ups and downs in his Fenway Park debut Sunday. The 23-year-old rookie received a no-decision after giving up seven runs on 10 hits, but he also recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in his third career start. “It’s going to be a constant learning process,” said Owens. “I think even people who aren’t rookies are still trying to learn in this game. There’s so much to learn. So, I‘m going to continue to take it day by day and tomorrow come out and get my work in, try and learn something watching the game.”

--DH David Ortiz extended his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single Sunday, but the slugger was more focused on the hits that got away. With the game tied 8-8 in the 11th inning, Ortiz (1-for-4) struck out swinging for the second out with a runner on first. Ortiz, who could have won the game with an extra-base hit or trademark walk-off home run, broke his bat over his knee in frustration as he walked back to the Red Sox dugout.

--RF Rusney Castillo returned to the lineup Sunday after missing one game with a left foot contusion. Castillo was 2-for-6 with a solo home run and committed a third-inning fielding error that put a pair of runners in scoring position with nobody out. Castillo is hitting .279 (38-for-136) with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 43 games.

--3B Pablo Sandoval (right elbow contusion) was given the day off after taking a pitch off his elbow and leaving Saturday’s game. “He’s a little swollen and we took it out of his hands,” interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo said. Sandoval, who hit a solo home run Saturday before departing, is batting .259 (96-for-370) with 10 homers and 39 RBIs in 102 games.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (left foot contusion) is improving every day and his return could be imminent. “It’s getting close and we feel comfortable saying that his return could be close,” said Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo. Ramirez, who underwent a series of tests Sunday, has missed the last seven games and is batting .262 (97-for-370) with 19 homers and 53 RBIs in 97 games.

--RHP Rick Porcello threw the ball well in a rain-shortened rehab start with Class A Lowell on Saturday. Porcello tossed 55 pitches in 3 2/3 scoreless innings before the game was suspended due to inclement weather. “He was really pleased with how the ball was coming out of his hand,” interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo said of Porcello, who allowed three hits and a walk while striking out one. Porcello is 5-11 with a 5.81 ERA over 114 2/3 innings in 20 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think just by and large too many pitches up in the zone early. I didn’t make adjustments.” -- LHP Henry Owens, who gave up three first-inning runs and a trio of homers in Sunday’s loss to the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left foot) did not play Aug. 8-16. Ramirez will continue to undergo treatment and is scheduled to resume on-field activities Aug. 17. It’s possible he could return to the Red Sox lineup by Aug. 18.

--RF Rusney Castillo (foot contusion) left the Aug. 14 game after fouling a ball off his left foot. He returned to the lineup Aug. 16 after missing one game.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza