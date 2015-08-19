Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It didn’t take Dave Dombrowski long to find a new job.

Fired only two weeks ago by the Detroit Tigers, Dombrowski was hired Tuesday as the new president of the Boston Red Sox.

”I want to thank John (owner Henry) and Tom (chairman Werner) for this opportunity,“ Dombrowski said in a statement. ”Although I did have other potential options within baseball, there was no option that stood out as clearly as the chance to come to Boston and win with the Red Sox.

“Boston is a baseball city like no other and its history and traditions are unique in our game. I expressed to John and Tom that Boston would be my absolute top choice and am honored to have the chance to serve Red Sox Nation.”

Dombrowski formerly served as the general manager of the Montreal Expos (1988-91) and then-Florida Marlins (1993-2001), who were owned by Henry from 1999-2001, before moving to Detroit in 2002.

After trading David Price and Yoenis Cespedes at the trade deadline and watching Max Scherzer leave for a huge contract, Dombrowski now moves to a situation where money really is no object.

”I have known Dave very well for a long time,“ Henry said. ”Tom and I have no doubts that Dave is the right person to strengthen our baseball operations group going forward. He is one of the most highly regarded executives in all of baseball, and had options to go with other clubs. We feel very fortunate that he wanted to come to Boston, and wanted to further his career -- now with the Red Sox -- as one of the great architects of winning baseball clubs.

Said Werner: “Although we have achieved tremendous success over the last 14 seasons, we had reached a clear internal consensus that we needed to enhance our baseball operation. In nearly four decades in the game, Dave is a proven winner and he can restore winning ways to Yawkey Way and help to fulfill the Red Sox goal, every year, to be playing meaningful games into October.”

General manager Ben Cherington will be leaving in this latest shuffle -- the team announcing Cherington was stepping down. He will assist Dombrowski in the transition.

It was only weeks ago that Henry said Cherington would be the GM “for a very long time.”

The team, whose manager John Farrell underwent his first chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma early Tuesday, will hold a Wednesday press conference introducing Dombrowski.

Recently, the Red Sox hired deposed Los Angeles Angels GM Jerry Dipoto as a consultant, so where he fits into this new picture remains to be seen.

Interim manager Torey Lovullo said chief operating officer Sam Kennedy, recently elevated to replace the resigning Larry Lucchino, told the team about the changes after the 9-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

“At this point I really don’t know many of the details,” Lovullo said. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what the process is, but what I want to say is that my personal relationship with Ben Cherington was very special. He was a great leader and a great man and we’re sorry to see him moving in a different direction.”

“Ben did a great job for us,” designated hitter David Ortiz said. “He did a heck of a job, won a World Series ... Ben won a World Series -- you don’t forget about that that quick.”

Right-hander Rick Porcello, traded by Dombrowski to the Red Sox from the Tigers, didn’t want to say much because of the suddenness of the event, but did say, “I will say I had a great time playing for Dave in Detroit and looking forward to that opportunity again.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-12, 3.34 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 5-6, 5.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, coming off a terrible start in Miami and guilty of four outings in his previous 11 where he allowed between six and nine runs, was brilliant in winning his seventh game on Tuesday night. He pitched a six-hitter over a career-high eight innings, walked none and struck out five. He became the third Red Sox pitcher since 1979 to allow six or fewer hits and walk none in at least eight innings. Roger Clemens did it in 1984 and Daisuke Matsuzaka in 2007.

--DH David Ortiz had a pair of doubles Tuesday and moved past Cal Ripken Jr. into 22nd place on MLB’s all-time extra-base hit list with 1,080. He has hit in 10 straight games, batting .500 with a .947 slugging percentage during the streak. He has also reached base in 20 straight games against Cleveland, the longest current streak against the Tribe.

--1B Travis Shaw went 4-for-4 and is hitting .371 in 22 games in the major leagues. He is the first Red Sox player in 100 years to have two four-plus hit games in his first 22 in the big leagues. He is batting .525 and slugging .950 in nine games at Fenway Park, with multiple hits in seven of the games. “Do we expect him to get three, four hits a night, no, not by any means,” said interim manager Torey Lovullo. “But the consistency of the at-bats has been fun to watch and obviously he’s being very productive and that’s just icing on the cake.”

--2B Brock Holt had three more hits Tuesday and has recorded at least one extra base hit in each of his last five games. He is 14-for-29 during a six-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in six of his last eight games.

--LF Hanley Ramirez, who continues to struggle at his new position, will continue to play out there, which means a young player (Jackie Bradley Jr. Tuesday) has to sit. “Hanley Ramirez is our left fielder and I think we’re going to stay with that,” Lovullo said before the game. “We’re going to try and get him the necessary work, the necessary reps, and the necessary innings out there to get him to the point where he feels comfortable and we become a championship defense in the outfield.”

--RHP Joe Kelly looks for his fourth straight win when he closes the series with the Cleveland Indians Wednesday night. Kelly has allowed 20 hits and eight earned runs in 16 1/3 innings in the three games, but only three runs in 11 1/3 in the last two. He has struck out 19 and walked five in the three games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Do we expect him to get three, four hits a night? No, not by any means. But the consistency of the at-bats has been fun to watch and obviously he’s being very productive and that’s just icing on the cake.” -- Interim manager Torey Lovullo, of rookie 1B Travis Shaw, who had four singles in the win Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Matt Barnes

BULLPEN:

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza