Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Torey Lovullo is 4-2 as the interim manager of the Red Sox.

Dave Dombrowski is 1-0 as the new president of baseball operations of the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are still very much in last place in the AL East, but the players are also auditioning for the new boss.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. flashed his offensive and defensive talents on Wednesday night. Rookie first baseman Travis Shaw homered for his sixth straight hit over three games. The Red Sox twice hit back-to-back homers.

These contributions on a night young mainstays Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts rested.

A positive first look for Dombrowski?

”I think it would be very positive,“ Lovullo said. ”I think our pitching (Joe Kelly) came out and set a very aggressive tone. ... I think we did a good job.

“We (had) a couple of little hiccups in there but by in large we played with energy, we drove the baseball offensively, we played really, really good defense on the infield -- and we played fast, that was impressive.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-66

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 6-5, 4.03 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 9-9, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly won his fourth straight start Wednesday night, pitching six innings and allowing only an unearned run. The Red Sox have scored 38 runs in the fourth games, but Kelly (6-6) has allowed only three earned over the last three. “We’ve been scoring a lot of runs -- that always helps,” said Kelly, who tried to stay in the game with 100 pitches but didn’t win his battle.

--DH David Ortiz hit a home run leading off the second inning, his 26th of the season and the 492nd of his career. He has 20 in 58 games since June 11 and needs one more to tie Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 27th place on baseball’s all-time list.

--1B Travis Shaw followed Ortiz’s homer with one of his own, his sixth in 23 games in the majors. The only other Red Sox in the last 100 years with as many or more homers in their first 23 games are George Scott (10, 1966), Sam Horn (8, 1987) and Bob Tillman (8, 1962). The homer was Shaw’s sixth straight hit over three games and he has four homers in the last six.

--RF Rusney Castillo caught the second out of the seventh inning and, thinking it was the third, tossed the ball into the sends, sending a baserunner from first to third. “You see it happen in major league baseball probably three or four times a year. It’s not a laughing matter to us. We take that stuff seriously. I addressed it with Rusney -- we can’t allow that type of stuff to happen.”

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr., playing his natural CF with Mookie Betts resting, made a spectacular catch in the first inning and then hit a three-run homer as his dream August continued. He is batting .411 with .511 on base and .950 slugging percentages while reaching base in 11 straight games and his last eight hits have gone for extra bases. “One of the best catches I’ve ever seen,” Kelly said of the grab.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa, the closer with Koji Uehara out for the year, notched his second career save, his first since April 26, 2012, when he pitched three scoreless innings in a 10-3 victory.

--LHP Wade Miley, who got 22 runs of support in his last, notched his first win since July 2 in the 22-10 victory over the Seattle Mariners last weekend, opens the Red Sox’ four-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Thursday night. That evened his record at 9-9, 1-0 against the Royals - he pitched six shutout innings in a 13-2 rout on June 21. Lifetime, he is 2-1 with a 5.09 ERA against KC.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think our pitching (Joe Kelly) came out and set a very aggressive tone. ... I think we did a good job. We had a couple of little hiccups in there but by in large we played with energy, we drove the baseball offensively, we played really, really good defense on the infield -- and we played fast. That was impressive.” -- Interim manager Torey Lovullo, after the win over the Indians Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down for the foreseeable future. He might be able to return in September.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

RHP Steven Wright

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Matt Barnes

BULLPEN:

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza