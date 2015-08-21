Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The record is just 55-66. The team is still in last place. But the Boston Red Sox are 2-0 under new team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and 5-2 and winners of the last three under interim manager Torey Lovullo in what amounts to a mass audition for next season.

Wednesday night, Joe Kelly pitched well to win his fourth straight start. Thursday night, Wade Miley went 7 1/3 strong to get a 4-1 victory over Kansas City that snapped the Royals’ streak of scoring at least three runs at 13 straight games.

”You’ve gotta love what we’ve done in response to (the hiring),“ Lovullo said Thursday night. ”You gotta love our guys stepping up, in Joe Kelly’s case and tonight Wade Miley’s case.

“That’s what we’re built on -- we’re built on challenges in this game. These guys stepped up and executed a really good game plan. They should be really happy with what they’ve done the last couple of nights.”

The Red Sox, hitting like the team people thought they’d see from the start of the season, have collected 66 runs on 98 hits in the seven games on the 10-game homestand.

All in what amounts to a mass audition for the new boss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-66

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 2-1, 1.80 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 1-1, 6.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade Miley turned in his second straight start and became the Red Sox’ first 10-game winner with 7 1/3 innings of six-hit ball on Thursday night. He struck out six and walked none and is 2-0 with two no decisions in four August starts. He has beaten the Royals twice this season and the Red Sox have won seven of his last 10 home starts.

--1B Travis Shaw continued his torrid major league start, going 2-for-3 plus a bases loaded walk in the victory. He is 12-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak and is 24-for-46 in 11 games at Fenway Park. He is batting .382 in 24 games. “I feel like I‘m in a good spot right now. I‘m just trying to ride it as long as I can,” he said.

--RF Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI triple to cap a three-run third inning. He is batting .409 with .490 on base and .932 slugging percentages and has reached base in each of his last 12 games and his last nine hits have gone for extra bases.

--LHP Henry Owens gets to face one of the game’s best when he matches up with newly acquired Royals ace Johnny Cueto in Game 2 of the four-game series at Fenway Park on Friday night. Owens is making just his fourth major league start but, after two positive outings, his last appearance saw him yield seven runs on 10 hits in six innings against the Seattle Mariners. The Red Sox wiped out a 7-0 deficit in the game as Owens settled down in innings 3 through 6, but lost the game in 12.

--2B Dustin Pedroia, on the disabled list for the second time because of a hamstring strain, will not return until at least Sept. 10. An MRI done Aug. 20 showed more strengthening is needed.

--RHP Steven Wright, on the seven-day concussion disabled list, will be evaluate Aug. 21 to see where he stands in terms of a return.

--RF Rusney Castillo was not in the lineup Friday night but interim manager Torey Lovullo said it wasn’t because Castillo tossed a ball into the stands Wednesday night thinking there were three outs. I wasn’t too thrilled about it. I had a chance to talk to Rusney,”Lovullo said before Friday’s game. “We’ve taken care of that. We sat down with all of our outfielders. That’s a team of three guys out there every night and they’re all held responsible. So we’ve addressed that, talked to Rusney and hopefully we’re going to move off of that as quickly as possible. It’s not something that we’re about here in Boston.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He might be able to return in September.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Matt Barnes

BULLPEN:

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza