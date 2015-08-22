Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

The Boston Red Sox were already without one All-Star second baseman, Dustin Pedroia.

On Friday, they were without another.

For the second consecutive game, Brock Holt sat out due to minor ailments.

“He’s just a little banged up,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “He just needed another day. ... I decided to give him another day to get caught up. I know I’ve been talking a lot over the past couple of days about these guys getting tired and fatigued, and instead of staying with it, we want to get a little bit ahead of it.”

Holt’s absence didn’t prove costly Friday. His replacement at second base, Josh Rutledge, went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, helping Boston earn a 7-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Holt is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday for the third game of the four-game series, Lovullo said.

Through 99 games this year, Holt is batting .287 with a .359 on-base percentage, a .398 slugging percentage, two homers and 36 RBIs. In his past seven games, however, he has a .424/.486/.667 hitting line with eight RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-66

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 7-7, 4.82 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Matt Barnes, 303, 6.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Henry Owens had his best start since joining the club. Making just his fourth big-league start, the 23-year-old went eight solid innings, holding the Royals to two runs -- one earned -- and four hits. “I was pretty comfortable early on,” he said.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (7-7, 3.26 ERA) may not pitch again this season. He received a plasma-rich platelet injection in his elbow after the all-star break and went to see Dr. James Andrews last week to confirm he could throw again, but interim manager Torey Lovullo said: “He wasn’t cleared 100 percent to begin all throwing activities.” Originally, the thought was he’d be back in early September, but with the recent delay, the timetable seems to be closing.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. didn’t start, but came in defensively in the eighth inning and made a diving catch. He’s been hot of late, .409 (18 for 44) during a 12-game on-base streak with his last nine hits being extra-base hits.

--RHP Matt Barnes (3-3, 6.59 ERA) makes his second big-league start Saturday. He gave up six runs -- five coming in one inning -- is five innings on Monday in a loss against Cleveland.

--C Blake Swihart went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. He’s done very well against AL Central teams, hitting .412 (21 for 51).

--2B Josh Rutledge hit his first homer with the Red Sox, a two-run shot into the Green Monster seats. He’s trying to prove himself with the Red Sox after being picked up from the Los Angeles Angels for OF Shane Victorino and cash in late July. Rutledge was in Triple-A when the Red Sox acquired him.

--INF/OF Brock Holt got his second straight day off because interim manager Torey Lovullo said he was “banged up.” Lovullo said he expects him to be back in the lineup on Saturday night.

--OF Mookie Betts had a hustle double in his first at-bat, driving a liner to right-center, getting out of the back quickly and never letting up as he slide into second before center fielder Lorenzo Cain could get the throw in. He also added an RBI single and collected three hits.

--3B Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-5 batting in the second spot in the order for the second straight night, and fifth time in his career. It seems like the emergence of Travis Shaw and his power in the middle of the order has made the move easier. The large infielder also made three solid plays, one a diving stop on Kendrys Morales’ grounder down the line in the seventh. Pitcher Henry Owens pointed at him with excitement after the play.

--RHP Rick Porcello, recovering from a right triceps strain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs while striking out six and walking none.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A quality outing for Henry. What’s not to say about what he did? He got into a great rhythm. He and Blake (Swihart) were solid together. A two-pitch, at times a three-pitch mix for him. He got into a quality flow, rhythm.” -- Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo, on LHP Henry Owens after a win vs. Kansas City on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He might be able to return in September.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he will not return before Sept. 10.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 21.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Matt Barnes

BULLPEN:

RHP Junichi Tazawa (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza