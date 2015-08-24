Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- If Sunday’s terrible loss to the Kansas City Royals was an isolated case, it might have stood out on the Boston Red Sox schedule.

But in this, another year of terrible losses, the 8-6 defeat sustained when the Kansas City Royals rallied for four runs off Junichi Tazawa in the ninth, was just ... well, another one.

The Red Sox failed to hold a 2-0 lead, then rallied from down 4-2 and took a 6-4 lead in the seventh. The ninth started with Jackie Bradley Jr., the ace defensive outfielder playing left field on this day in the rain, failing to catch a fly ball but then throwing Omar Infante out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park homer.

The Royals won the game, anyway, because that’s what good teams do. That’s why the Royals are running away with the AL Central and have 75 wins -- and why the Red Sox are headed for their third last-place finish in four years.

“They didn’t shut down. That’s why they’re one of the best teams in the American league ... or THE best team in the American League right now,” said Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo, who finished his first homestand on the job as John Farrell begins his battle against lymphoma, at 6-4.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-68

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 6-6, 5.37 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-9, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, making the 32nd start by a Boston rookie in 2015, was taken off the hook by a two-run Red Sox sixth inning Sunday. He finished with a quality start -- two earned runs in six innings. He didn’t walk anyone for the second straight games and has gone 75 straight batters without issuing a walk.

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. didn’t make an outstanding catch Sunday, which is a rarity as he plays all three outfield positions. But he did recover from missing a fly ball in the mist before throwing Omar Infante out at the plate on an attempted inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning. He also doubled home a run in the second and then doubled home another to snap a 4-4 tie in the seventh, his 14th extra-base hit over the last 10 games. He singled in the ninth, snapping a string of 11 straight extra-base hits -- and he’s hitting .442 in his last 12 games.

--3B Pablo Sandoval made two nifty plays in the field and also had two hits, including an RBI infield single. He hit safely in the last six and eight of the nine games he played on the 10-game homestand. Twelve of his last 20 hits have gone for extra bases, but he’s still batting just .259.

--2B Brock Holt missed his second straight game with an oblique injury.

--RHP Joe Kelly goes for his fifth straight win when the Red Sox open a road trip and a four-game series against the White Sox in Chicago on Monday night. After his last start, a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Indians, Kelly (6-6) said, “We’ve been scoring a lot of runs -- that always helps.” The Red Sox have scored 38 runs in the four games.

--RHP Rick Porcello will come off the disabled list Wednesday to start the finale of a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago.

--RHP Matt Barnes was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket after losing Saturday night’s game to the Royals. Barnes is 3-4 with a 6.89 ERA with the Red Sox this season.

--RHP Jonathan Aro was recalled from Pawtucket Sunday and added to the bullpen. This will be his third stint, all this season, with Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They didn’t shut down. That’s why they’re one of the best teams in the American league ... or THE best team in the American League right now.” -- Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo, on blowing a two-run lead in the ninth against Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brock Holt (oblique) missed his second straight game Aug. 23.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. It is uncertain if he will pitch again this season.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he will not return before Sept. 10.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 21. He will come off the disabled list Aug. 26 to start against the White Sox.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Junichi Tazawa (closer)

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza