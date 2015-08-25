Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- In a perfect world, Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo said, he would not have to choose between hot-hitting right fielders Rusney Castillo and Jackie Bradley Jr.

However, at least for now, Lovullo is faced with a daily decision.

Bradley was the odd man out Monday night against the Chicago White Sox. He watched from the bench despite going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles on Sunday against Kansas City. The outburst improved Bradley’s average to .442 (19 of 43) with seven doubles, three triples and four home runs since Aug. 9.

Then again, Castillo has done more than enough to earn playing time. He went 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs on Monday night in a 5-4 win against the Chicago White Sox. The performance extended Castillo’s hitting streak to nine games, during which he has hit .429 (15 of 35) with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

“I just believe enough in Castillo and Jackie -- whether they’re facing a righty or a lefty -- they’re going to go up there and give the team quality at-bats,” Lovullo said. “They’re both feeling good. They’re both comfortable with playing time. I wish I could get everybody on the field and nobody had to sit out, but that’s just not in the cards right now.”

A solution might be in the works. Castillo could earn playing time in left field before the end of the season, Lovullo said. The 28-year-old outfielder recently started catching fly balls in left field during pregame warmups.

Meanwhile, Bradley is determined to contribute in whichever role he is needed. He failed to hit better than .200 in each of the past two seasons before recently finding success.

”It’s just a matter of time,“ Bradley said. ”You put the work in, and you get rewarded for it.

“I have faith in myself. That’s all I’ve always had. I’ve never lost confidence. I’ve never doubted myself. As long as you stay right there, then things will work out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 10-9, 4.41 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 7-10, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Junichi Tazawa will remain in the closer’s role despite allowing four earned runs in a blown save Sunday against Kansas City. He was unavailable Monday because of a heavy workload the previous day. “It wouldn’t help him right now to just pull (the job) away from him,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “That’s not really what we’re about. We want to be consistent with what’s happening every day, and Taz is our closer. We like him in that situation.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia traveled with the team to Chicago and inched closer to returning from a strained right hamstring injury that has sidelined him since July 23. Pedroia fielded ground balls before the game and is expected to return to the lineup on or around Sept. 10. “I know he’s working as hard as anybody right now to get back on the field,” Lovullo said.

--RF Rusney Castillo continued his torrid streak by going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs on Monday against Chicago. Castillo extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single, double and home run against White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija.

--RHP Joe Kelly matched a career high by winning his fifth consecutive start Monday against the Chicago White Sox. Kelly became the first Red Sox pitcher to win five games in August since RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka did so in 2008.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All five of our RBIs. Nine-game hitting streak. What else can I say? This guy has been dynamite.” -- Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo, of RF Rusney Castillo, who went 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs to lead Boston to a 5-4 win over the White Sox Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he will not return before Sept. 10. Pedroia fielded ground balls Aug. 24.

--2B Brock Holt (oblique) missed his second straight game Aug. 23. He returned Aug. 24.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. It is uncertain if he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 21. He will come off the disabled list Aug. 26 to start against the White Sox.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Junichi Tazawa (closer)

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza