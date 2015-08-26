Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- With Hanley Ramirez struggling in left field, the Boston Red Sox began working the former shortstop out at first base on Tuesday looking ahead to the 2016 season.

Several hours before the game against the Chicago White Sox, Ramirez worked out with infield coach Brian Butterfield and teammate David Ortiz. Ramirez seemed very receptive to the move in speaking with reporters.

“I was thinking, ‘Yeah we’re a way better team with me on first and with Jackie (Bradley Jr.) and Mookie (Betts) and (Rusney Castillo) in the outfield,” Ramirez said. “Hopefully, we can do it and they can keep doing what they’re doing -- playing great outfield and keep hitting -- because we’re going to need that.”

Ramirez played left field Tuesday and that’s where he’ll stay until further notice.

”We just thought it was something that was a possibility for down the road,“ interim manager Torey Lovullo said. ”Nothing is imminent. We just wanted to see how it looked. We sat down with Hanley and he bought in. The best thing about it was Hanley said he’ll do anything if it helps this ballclub.

”The thing about Hanley we have to remember is he’s a trained shortstop. Moving over to first base is mostly footwork, getting around the bag and understanding where that bag is beneath you. We feel strongly that he could handle that. We feel like it’s worth exploring.

“Each day we go out there we have a program we’re going to try and follow. We want to make sure we put him in a good situation. He’ll play in a game if he’s ready. We’re not gonna rush this. He’s gonna continue to play left field for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-11, 5.81 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-7, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jackie Bradley Jr. entered Tuesday’s game with 14 extra-base hits in his last 11 games. He went 1-for-3 in the 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox, with the one hit being a single to center. Bradley, though, did excel on defense, gunning down Chicago’s Carlos Sanchez at third base in the eighth inning.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion) remains on the seven-day disabled list and will be heading to Pittsburgh to be examined by Dr. Michael Collins, the head of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. “He is improving, but we just like it would be good to have him seen by Dr. Collins, who’s an expert in that field,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said.

--RHP Rick Porcello, who has been out since Aug. 2 with a right triceps strain, will be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday and start that night against the White Sox in Chicago. Porcello’s last appearance was against the White Sox on July 29 and he allowed six runs (five earned) to pick up the loss.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will be skipped a start. With a day off on Thursday before opening a three-game series in New York against the Mets, the Red Sox announced Tuesday that Rodriguez won’t pitch in order to keep the 22-year-old’s innings down. “We’re trying to manage his time and his workload,” Lovullo said. “This is a way to give him a couple of extra days.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those plays, I think it was a hit-and-run. I figured he was going to just kind of bluff me and kept going.” -- Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr., on throwing out Chicago’s Carlos Sanchez at third base in the eighth inning from right field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Aug. 21. He will come off the disabled list Aug. 26 to start against the White Sox.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he fielded ground balls Aug. 24. He will not return before Sept. 10.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. It is uncertain if he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

BULLPEN:

RHP Junichi Tazawa (closer)

RHP Jonathan Aro

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza