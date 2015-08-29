Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Dave Dombrowski has been the Boston Red Sox’s president of baseball operations for less than two weeks, but he already has the Massachusetts breakfast routine down pat.

“Had my coffee in the morning at Dunkin’ Donuts and read the newspaper,” Dombrowski said with a grin inside the visitor’s dugout at Citi Field Friday afternoon, when he met with reporters for the first time since his introductory press conference at Fenway Park on Aug. 19.

The daily stop at Dunkin’ Donuts and the accompanying interaction with Red Sox fans qualifies as social life for Dombrowski, who has otherwise been holed up in his Boston hotel room or meeting with executives at Fenway Park as he dives into the job of rebuilding a Red Sox squad headed for a third last-place finish in four seasons.

“Have spent about an hour-and-a-half in there probably every morning,” Dombrowski said. “People have been great. It’s hard for me to even describe how many people say ‘Welcome to Boston.'”

Dombrowski laughed when asked if the famously passionate Red Sox fans -- the same ones that drove previous general managers such as Dan Duquette and Theo Epstein to live hermit-like existences -- had offered him any ideas.

“Sure! Great ideas,” Dombrowski said. “I know they’re coming, which is part of the fun.”

They certainly are, but Dombrowski has plenty of ideas of his own, many of which he touched on before the Red Sox’s 6-4, 10-inning win over the Mets on Friday.

Dombrowski acknowledged that it was his idea to shift left fielder Hanley Ramirez to first base starting next season, Ramirez, who has never played first base as a major leaguer, began working out at the position last weekend.

”We’re really looking towards 2016,“ Dombrowski said. ”There’s three good young outfielders (Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley and Rusney Castillo). We’d like them all to play. They’re outstanding defensively.

“The logical thing is there’s one spot next year that’s not spoken for and that’s really first base.”

As for how to align the Betts-Bradley-Castillo outfield, Dombrowski said he’d like to figure that out, as well, over the final five weeks of the season.

“I don’t think you have to make that decision -- probably work on it a little bit in spring training compared to, say, Hanley’s situation at first base,” Dombrowski said. “But if we could come out of 2015 saying ‘This is the ideal set-up,’ I think it would be great.”

Dombrowski said he has spoken several times to manager John Farrell, who is undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the lymphoma that was diagnosed earlier in August. But as he did during his press conference in Boston, Dombrowski declined to commit Friday to Farrell as his manager for next season.

“I‘m impressed with John, I like John,” Dombrowski said. “But I think for now, he’s got to take care of himself.”

As for Clay Buchholz, Dombrowski said the oft-injured right-hander would not pitch again this season but that he would like to pick up Buchholz’s 2016 option -- worth $13 million -- as long as he’s healthy.

Buchholz, who is scheduled to begin a throwing program next week, hasn’t pitched since June 10 due to a strained flexor tendon. He has been on the disabled list seven times as a big-leaguer, including once in each of the last six seasons. Buchholz has yet to throw 200 innings in a season.

“It’s more a matter of the health perspective,” Dombrowski said. “Otherwise, to me, that’s one of those easy decisions because he’s a quality big league pitcher when he’s out on the mound. Just have to make sure that he’s OK.”

And in a bit of good news for the fans that are approaching Dombrowski at Dunkin’ Donuts, he said the rebuilding plan with the Red Sox isn’t nearly as daunting as the one he undertook with the Detroit Tigers in 2002.

The Tigers were in the midst of 12 straight losing seasons when Dombrowski was hired. In 2003, Detroit went 43-119, which was the second-worst 162-game record in major league history.

But by 2006, the Tigers were in the World Series. Detroit made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

”We’re in last place,“ Dombrowski said of the Red Sox, who hired him 15 days after he was released from his contract by the Tigers. ”But where are we, 12 or 13 games out? That’s not a lot of games and there’s a lot of good young talent here. There’s still some good veteran talent.

“When I went to Detroit, you knew that was a long-term proposition before you would win. I don’t feel that way now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 7-6, 5.18 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 12-6, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly will look to win his sixth straight start Saturday, when he takes the mound for the Red Sox in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Kelly earned the win in his most recent start Monday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over a season-high 7 1/3 innings as the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-4. In his last four starts, Kelly has compiled a 1.82 ERA to drop his overall ERA from 6.11 to 5.18, the lowest it has been since May 20. He is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in seven starts since being promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket on July 22. Kelly is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in three games (one start) against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals on May 16, 2013, when Kelly allowed two hits in a scoreless inning of relief in the Cardinals’ 5-2 loss at Busch Stadium.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (right flexor strain) is done for the season. New Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Friday afternoon that Buchholz remains on track to begin a throwing program next week but that there’s not enough time left in the season for him to appear in a big league game. Dombrowski also ruled out the possibility of Buchholz pitching in a game in the Red Sox’s Instructional League, which takes place at the end of the regular season. Buchholz was injured July 11 and placed on the disabled list the next day. He is 7-7 with a 3.26 ERA in 18 starts this year, which is the final guaranteed season of his contract. The Red Sox hold a $13 million option for 2016.

--1B David Ortiz (left heel) exited after the top of the eighth inning Friday, when the Red Sox beat the Mets 6-4 in 10 innings. Manager Torey Lovullo said Ortiz -- who went 2-for-3 with a solo homer that began the Red Sox’s three-run seventh inning -- was feeling a bit of pain in the heel when he left the game. It was just the eighth start of the season at first base for Ortiz, who was in the field because the Friday’s game was played in a National League park. Ortiz is hitting .263 with 27 homers and 77 RBIs this season. The home run on Friday was the 493rd of his career, tying Ortiz with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 27th place on the all-time list.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder) was a late scratch from Friday’s lineup. Manager Torey Lovullo said Ramirez felt some stiffness in the shoulder and that the team wanted to act in a precautionary manner. Jackie Bradley Jr. replaced Ramirez in the lineup and ended up going 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in the Red Sox’s 6-4, 10-inning win. Ramirez is batting .249 with 19 homers and 53 RBIs in 105 games this season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just kept my head down running. I kind of watched the center fielder run after it. He was kind of jogging after it. I didn’t hear anything, so I just kept running.” -- Red Sox C Blake Swihart, who hit an inside-the-park home run leading off the 10th inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. There will be a meeting involving Buchholz on Sept. 2, the day the shutdown ends, to determine a course of action. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Aug. 28 that Buchholz will not pitch again this season.

--DH/1B David Ortiz (left heel) left in the eighth inning Aug. 28. He is day-to-day.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder) was a late scratch from the lineup Aug. 28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he fielded ground balls Aug. 24. He will not return before Sept. 10.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Junichi Tazawa (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza