Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Jean Machi collected 90 saves in 11 minor league seasons. Now the right-hander is going to get the chance to prove to the Boston Red Sox that he can close in the majors, too.

Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday afternoon, prior to a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field, that Machi will take over ninth-inning duties.

Right-hander Junichi Tazawa, who was serving as closer but had to be yanked from a save situation after walking four batters in the 10th inning of a 6-4 win on Friday, will return to the eighth-inning role he occupied before taking the spot of injured right-hander Koji Uehara, who suffered a broken wrist Aug. 7.

Tazawa -- who tweaked his right hip and right groin while turning to start a double play Friday but was available if needed Sunday -- has entered a game in the eighth inning 25 times in 56 appearances this season. He has also recorded more than three outs 10 times.

“Obviously (he) was locking down the eighth inning,” Lovullo said. “What I expressed to him is we have a number of other guys that are stepping up right now and what I want to do is give you the ball in the right situation if we’re ahead or tied.”

Machi has five saves as a big leaguer and three this season, though he allowed a total of three runs in his first two chances for the Red Sox before he threw a perfect ninth inning to close out Saturday’s 3-1 win.

But despite his lack of big-league track record and bloated ERA this season -- Machi has a 5.21 mark between the San Francisco Giants and the Red Sox, who claimed him off waivers on July 28 -- Lovullo is confident Machi’s playoff experience will allow him to thrive in the ninth inning. Machi appeared in seven postseason games for the World Series-winning Giants last year, though he posted a 7.94 ERA.

“He’s pitched in big games -- nothing bigger than World Series games for me,” Lovullo said. “So he’s battle-tested.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 5-6, 4.50 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 7-5, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will make his first start in eight days on Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Rodriguez had his usual start pushed back three days so the Red Sox can manage his innings during his first big league season. He didn’t factor into the decision on Aug. 23, when Rodriguez allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out one over six innings as the Red Sox lost to the Kansas City Royals, 8-6. It was the first no-decision for Rodriguez in four August starts and only his fourth in 16 career starts. Rodriguez is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in two career starts against the Yankees. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Yankees on Aug. 6, when he gave up two runs over seven innings as the Red Sox fell, 2-1, at Yankee Stadium.

--RHP Jean Machi is the Red Sox’s new closer. Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Machi, who threw a perfect ninth inning to close out a 3-1 win on Saturday, will move into the ninth inning while RHP Junichi Tazawa, who had been pitching the ninth, will handle the eighth inning. Machi has just five career saves, including three this month with the Red Sox. He converted his first two save chances on Aug. 1 and Aug. 24m respectively, despite allowing a total of three runs over 2 1/3 innings. Machi is 1-0 with a 5.21 ERA in 46 games this season between the San Francisco Giants and the Red Sox, who claimed him off waivers on July 28.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa is headed back to the eighth inning. Tazawa recorded three of the Red Sox’ first four saves after RHP Koji Uehara, the incumbent closer, suffered a broken wrist on Aug. 7. But Tazawa had to be pulled from a save situation on Friday, when he issued four straight two-out walks in the 10th inning of a 6-4 win over the Mets, and manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday he preferred Tazawa pitching in the eighth and RHP Jean Machi pitching in the ninth. Tazawa has entered a game in the eighth inning 25 times in 56 appearances this year. He is 2-6 with a 3.79 ERA overall. Tazawa, who tweaked his right groin and right hip while turning to begin a double play Friday, was available to pitch Sunday but didn’t appear in the Red Sox’s 5-4 loss.

--DH/1B David Ortiz moved into sole possession of 27th place on baseball’s all-time home run list Sunday, when he hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning of a 5-4 loss to the Mets. The home run was the 494th of Ortiz’s career and broke a tie with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff. Next up on the list is Eddie Murray, who hit 504 homers. Ortiz went 4-for-8 with two homers and three RBI during the weekend series and is now hitting .264 while leading the Red Sox with 28 homers and 79 RBIs.

--C Ryan Hanigan (tight right calf) missed his second straight game Sunday, when the Red Sox fell to the Mets, 5-4. Hanigan, who was a late scratch from Saturday’s starting lineup, was available only in an emergency Sunday, though manager Torey Lovullo said he was improving. He is batting .253 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 46 games this year.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder) missed his third straight game Sunday, when the Red Sox fell to the Mets, 5-4. However, Ramirez worked out at first base -- his projected position for next season -- before the game. Ramirez is day-to-day, but manager Torey Lovullo said Ramirez’s recent shoulder woes shouldn’t impact his work at first base and that he hopes the converted shortstop can play in a game there this season. Ramirez has never appeared at first base in a professional game. He is batting .249 this season with 19 homers and 53 RBIs.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to visit with team doctors Monday. Manager Torey Lovullo said he is hopeful Pedroia can soon begin running the bases, which would then put a return to the major league roster in sight. Pedroia is currently participating in light baseball activities. The disabled list stint is the second of the season for Pedroia, who was out from June 25 through July 16 with a right hamstring strain. He is batting .287 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 75 games this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys played really good baseball for three days.” -- Interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo, of the Red Sox, who limited the Mets to 10 runs in the three-game weekend series.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH/1B David Ortiz (left heel) left in the eighth inning Aug. 28. He doubled as a pinch-hitter Aug. 29 and returned to the starting lineup Aug. 30.

--LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder) was a late scratch from the lineup Aug. 28 and missed the next two games as well. He is day-to-day.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he fielded ground balls Aug. 24. He is scheduled to visit with team doctors on Aug. 31. He will not return before Sept. 10.

--C Ryan Hanigan (right calf) was a late scratch from the lineup Aug. 29 and missed the next game as well. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. There will be a meeting involving Buchholz on Sept. 2, the day the shutdown ends, to determine a course of action. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Aug. 28 that Buchholz will not pitch again this season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Junichi Tazawa (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

RHP Jean Machi

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Alejandro De Aza