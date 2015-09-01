Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- David Ortiz returned home Monday night, and Fenway Park was ready.

The Red Sox hung a red banner with the numbers ‘494’ from a light stanchion above the Green Monster, a reference to Ortiz’s career home run total. It took all of four innings before it had to be changed to ‘495.’

After hitting two more over the weekend against the Mets to move ahead of both Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff, Ortiz took Yankees starter Ivan Nova deep to left field in the fourth inning to give the Red Sox a one-run lead en route to a 4-3 victory in the opener of a three-game series.

And with 31 games remaining, including 15 at Fenway, it seems more likely than ever that Big Papi will hit No. 500 before season’s end.

“He’s downplaying it in his typical David, humble way,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said before Ortiz slipped out without speaking to reporters. “He doesn’t want to make it about himself. He wants to make it about the team and how they’re playing right now. But it’s exciting for all of us. It’s bigger than a lot of things that are happening right now, and it’ll be fun if he gets that 500th.”

Said outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.: “It’s amazing. It’s a great accomplishment. And it’s getting close.”

Ortiz also added a leadoff double in the sixth inning and drew a walk in the seventh. But it was No. 495 that snapped a 2-2 tie and helped the Red Sox to their fifth victory in seven games.

Ortiz’s torrid stretch began long before both of those events. He’s batting .340 (49-for-144) with 14 homers since the All-Star break and has 29 homers, one shy of reaching a mark that even principal owner John Henry doubted he’d reach on June 2 when he had hit only seven.

“He’s not going to hit 50 home runs. But is he going to hit 30?” Henry said at the time. “It doesn’t look like it this year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-8, 4.19 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 6-11, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz isn’t having any problems hitting New York pitching lately. After hitting two home runs against the New York Mets over the weekend, Ortiz slugged another against their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, in Monday’s 4-3 win. It was the 495th of Ortiz’s career, inching him closer to the 500-home run club. “It’s exciting for every one of us,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “It’s bigger than a lot of things that are happening right now.” Ortiz now has three homers in four games, 14 since the All-Star break, and 29 in 2015.

--LHP Eduardo Rodriguez tightroped out two bases-loaded, nobody-out jams Monday to walk away with the eighth win of his rookie campaign. Rodriguez gave up two runs -- one earned -- in a brief five-inning outing. “I just try to get out of that inning, try to do the best I can do so I don’t give up too many runs in those innings,” said Rodriguez, who became the first Red Sox pitcher to defeat the Yankees twice in a season before age 23 since Lynn McGlothen in 1972. Rodriguez coughed up seven hits and walked three while striking out four Monday.

--RHP Jean Machi pitched the ninth and picked up the save Monday despite allowing a hit and three walks and forcing in a run with a bases-loaded walk in his one inning of work. Machi was recently thrust into the closer role after fellow reliever Junichi Tazawa lost the job. “Those last three outs of the game are hard to get,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “We kind of dumped him into that role recently. He’s going to continue to get that opportunity.”

--LF Hanley Ramirez (fatigued right shoulder) was held out of the lineup Monday. Ramirez has never been able to find a rhythm since opening the season on a tear with 10 home runs in the month of April. “This is not me,” Ramirez told the Boston Herald. “I‘m such a good hitter and I can’t look like that on the field.” Ramirez is batting .249 (100-for-401) over 105 games in 2015.

--OF Alejandro De Aza was traded along with cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants after Monday’s game in exchange for a minor league pitcher. De Aza played 60 games with the Red Sox after the team acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles on June 3. De Aza hit .292 (47-for-161) with nine doubles, five triples, four home runs and 25 RBIs in Boston.

--LHP Luis Ysla was acquired from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for OF Alejandro De Aza and cash considerations. The 23-year-old minor league pitcher will be assigned to Class A Salem and work as a reliever for the rest of the season. In 33 games (nine starts) with Class A San Jose this season, the Venezuelan-born southpaw went 3-6 with a 6.21 ERA.

--RHP Ryan Cook was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and will join the team Tuesday. Cook, acquired prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline for a player to be named later or cash considerations, begins his third stint in the majors with the Red Sox this season.

--1B Allen Craig was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and will rejoin the Red Sox Tuesday. Craig, optioned to Pawtucket on May 9, hit .274 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 93 games in Triple-A. Craig was batting .135 with a homer and two RBIs at the time of his demotion.

--C Sandy Leon returns to the team Tuesday after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket after Monday’s game. Leon, designated for assignment by the Red Sox on July 20, hit .263 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs in 26 games with Pawtucket after clearing waivers.

--RHP Noe Ramirez will begin his third major league stint with the Red Sox on Tuesday after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. Ramirez appeared in three games for Boston during July, posting an 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and two strikeouts over five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s exciting for every one of us. It’s bigger than a lot of things that are happening right now.” -- Interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo, of DH David Ortiz’s pursuit of 500 home runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Hanley Ramirez (sore right shoulder) didn’t play Aug. 28-31. He’s expected to be examined by team doctors.

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23. Pedroia was getting daily treatment in early August, and he fielded ground balls Aug. 24. He was cleared to begin base-running drills Aug. 31. The Red Sox are hopeful Pedroia will be able to return to the lineup within the next two weeks.

--C Ryan Hanigan (sore right calf) didn’t play Aug. 29-30. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 28. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow July 22 and was shut down. He will not pitch again this season.

--RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He underwent surgery May 26 to remove elbow calcification, and he is likely out for the season.

--RHP Koji Uehara (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Brandon Workman (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 15.

--C Christian Vazquez (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Wade Miley

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

RHP Joe Kelly

LHP Henry Owens

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Jean Machi (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Heath Hembree

RHP Ryan Cook

RHP Noe Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Ryan Hanigan

Blake Swihart

Sandy Leon

INFIELDERS:

1B Travis Shaw

2B Brock Holt

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Pablo Sandoval

DH David Ortiz

INF Josh Rutledge

1B Allen Craig

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Hanley Ramirez

CF Mookie Betts

RF Rusney Castillo

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.